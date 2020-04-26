Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones went to Cleveland in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. He was one of 10 Wolverines to be drafted, which was tied with Ohio State for the second-most players selected from a school in this year's draft (LSU led the way with 14).

ESPN's Matt Bowen (called Peoples-Jones the best pick of the sixth round): “Late in the draft you are targeting traits, and Peoples-Jones checks the boxes. At 6-2 and 212 pounds, with 4.48 speed and a 44.5-inch vertical jump, the Michigan product has excellent size and athleticism. Special teams value will play a role as he competes for snaps at wide receiver in the Cleveland offense.”

Doug Lesmires, Cleveland.com: The Browns are banking on the lingering promise of what Peoples-Jones could be, not what he’s done.

“We see a guy that we got a very, very good value pick," Browns scout Colton Chapple said on a video call with reporters, "and a guy who we see some of his best football might actually be ahead of him based off his traits and how he fits into our scheme.”

.... He wasn’t Michigan’s leading receiver in any of this three seasons, and in an injury-marred junior year his production dropped to 34 catches for 438 yards after he had 47 catches for 612 yards as a sophomore. In the end, not what anyone expected from the five-star. Yet talent is talent. The Buckeyes had three receivers in this draft -- two went undrafted and the third, K.J. Hill, had 98 more career catches than Peoples-Jones and was drafted 33 spots lower.

So what happened? Was it more on Peoples-Jones or Michigan that it didn’t come together? If it’s more on the player, then the Browns may have wasted a sixth-rounder on a guy who had some drop issues and wasn’t the most technical route runner. If it’s more on Michigan, then the Browns may have pulled a second-round talent in the sixth round. Peoples-Jones had the best vertical jump and long jump at the combine among a deep class of receivers, and at 6-2 and 212 pounds, he was one of 20 receivers who broke 4.5 in the 40.

Big guy who can move ... that’s the kind of receiver worth taking a shot at in the sixth round.

“That certainly attracted us to it,” Chapple said, “but don’t get me wrong -- we think Donovan is still a very good receiver and think he is a very good player. It’s more so an added bonus that he does have great size, he does have great speed and he does have great athleticism."

David DeChant, Field Level Media (for Reuters): (has Peoples-Jones as the team's "upside pick): Peoples-Jones is one of the best athletes in the entire draft. Plenty fast (4.48-second 40-yard dash), he also led all players in the vertical (44 1/2 inches) and broad (139 inches) jumps at the combine. If the ability ever translates to production, look out.

Jake Trotter, ESPN.com: Though they have Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, the Browns have little proven depth behind the duo at wide receiver. That's why the Browns grabbed Peoples-Jones, who had 103 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns over three seasons at Michigan. He has all the tools to develop into Cleveland's No. 3 wide receiver and could give the return units a boost, as well.

The Sporting News (via Yahoo Sports, calling Peoples-Jones one of eight, late-round steals): The Browns also needed a complementary outside receiver to Odell Beckham Jr. with Jarvis Landry being their main man in the slot. Like Johnson, too many worries about top-end speed probably caused him to slip. Peoples-Jones (6-2, 212 pounds) can be a big possession target with the potential to slide inside, which would allow the Browns to be more versatile with Landry's routes.

CBS Sports Instant Analysis, Chris Trapasso: Grade: A-. This is good value for the Browns with Peoples-Jones. Historic explosiveness and great size. Cornerbacks stay stuck to him throughout the route. Some flashes of high-point ability but not a specialist there. Same with long speed.

Louis Riddick, ESPN: "I hope Donovan Peoples-Jones is able to take his career to another level in Cleveland, as opposed to what he did at Michigan. He has tremendous size, 6-1.5, 212 pounds, ran 4.48, has a 44.5-inch vertical jump, but he was plagued by poor quarterback play at Michigan this year, very inconsistent quarterback play.

"He was a guy who really had tremendous athletic ability, as far as being able to take the ball out of the air, adjust to the badly thrown balls, he runs some really nice speed cut routes — the deep overs, the slot fades, where he’s making contested catches. He can really contort his body and make some circus-type catches. He has return ability.

"I just really think all his good football is ahead of him because I think the offense at Michigan didn’t really feature him, the quarterback play wasn’t really good enough. All of it is ahead of him now. Hopefully he can get with the program here in Cleveland and they can really highlight his strengths, which is making some of tough catches down the field."