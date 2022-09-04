Opening statement

"There were a lot of good things that we did, just wasn't enough obviously. I think it's a little bit too much, too soon to be able to face a team of this quality this early. Good football team. I thought we did some good things, the game was pretty much penalty-free on our side of the ball. And I was proud that Clay (Millen) took care of the ball offensively. And the most part, he had one bad read in the game, where he didn’t really see the roll of the coverage. But for a guy playing in his first game, I thought he did a lot of good things, threw for 16-of-20. And saw open receivers, delivered the ball pretty good. We got some pressure, got overpowered at times. I thought late in the game, their offensive line started leaning on us, and we got overpowered a couple of times in our line. But, overall, not discouraged about our guys at all. You know, this a good football team. They’re pretty different than everybody else on our schedule. And so I’m proud of our players, I think we’re doing a lot of good things, and a lot of things right. And if we continue to do those things, we’re going to see improvement as we go through the year.”

On Michigan's defensive pressure

"We didn’t execute on third down when we had to, to keep the chains moving and that’s what good defenses do, they did that all last year. They’re very talented, they have good players up front. We were concerned, we had a bunch of new guys playing up front, and the offensive line never played together and they made some plays on us, they sacked us a couple of times, and we got behind in the score as well. So it is what it is."

On preparing for Michigan's defensive scheme

"We prepared for the same scheme as last year. I didn’t feel like they were going to change much and they really didn’t—and why would you? They gave up 17 points a game last year, they played very well defensively. So that’s what we prepared for. We figured that with the success that they had a year ago that they would continue with that—they pretty much did. They played well. They’re a good coaching staff. I’ve known Jim a long time. They have good players and they got the makeup of a good football team again this year. But we didn’t anticipate being much different than a year ago."

On Michigan's quarterbacks

I think they are what people say they are. I’ve known McNamara a long time. He’s from Reno. No. 9 is athletic. I mean, he goes in here and runs his the zone-read and keeps the drive alive. He’s different. So, I’ll let Jimmy worry about that.