Michigan is set to face Hawaii at Michigan Stadium under the lights on Saturday. The Wolverines, who are heavily favored, will face a Rainbow Warriors team that have played in two blowout losses under first-year head coach Timmy Chang.

The Rainbow Warriors met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming game. Here's everything

Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang on his team

"Right now we’re trying to get a lot of people we’re really—especially the offensive side of the ball–we’re really young in some areas. You want to keep plugging guys in as much as you can and throwing them into the fire. All of these games are added experience for these guys. It helps but at the same time you want to try and hone in and, you know, we don’t have that luxury right now.”

Chang on the strength of his team

“The strength of our offense is on that offensive line and I thought they played well. But as far as implementing and putting a lot on top of them it definitely helps because they played a lot of snaps. They have that experience and I expect them to be ready to go up to the challenge come Saturday.”

Chang on playing Michigan

"It’ll be a tough game. hey got a lot of good players on that side of–on the team. They are well-coached. I want to see my guys execute and try to be–try to win their one-on-one battles. Again, just clean up turnovers, clean up things that we can control. Penalties. Again, try to get as much three and outs as we can. Try to stop them on defense, try to play clean on special teams. Try to find a way to put points on the board.”

Offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool

"Oh man, nothing but pure excitement. These are the games you really live for like if you’re a college football fan, and you get to play in the Big House–like come on now, it’s the Big House. Show no fear, we respect everybody but fear nobody. We’re going to go in there with confidence and we’re gonna try to do what we do.”

Linebacker Isaiah Tufaga

"I look at it as a perfect opportunity for not only myself but a lot of guys to put their names out there and go against some competition that you know is going to move on to the next level. I'm just excited and I'm excited for the guys to compete and show what they got against a nationally-ranked team."