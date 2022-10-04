What they said: Indiana DC Chad Wilt, DE James Head Jr. preview Michigan
Defensive coordinator Chad Wilt
On the challenges that Michigan presents
One of the things I always try to look at is how teams score their points. A lot of times that tells you a little bit of their identity in football. Who they are as a team. 19 rushing touchdowns, 8 receiving touchdowns. What does that tell you about their identity? Now, some of that is distorted, obviously, some of the games they had early in the season. They got up on people and they ran the ball more. You see a very effective and efficient running game. Coach Harbaugh has been known for that for a long time. You see that right away. You see effective and efficient quarterback play. Who McCarthy is and how they ask him to operate. You see effective and efficient tight end play. Effective and efficient wide receiver play. They don't create negatives for themselves. They don't put themselves in bad spots offensively. You just see the effectiveness and the efficiency through the whole offensive system. They don't put themselves in bad spots. They can stay on track, stay on course, take their shots when they want to take them. Ask the quarterback—they ask him to do a lot. It's not just game management. Old Trent Dilfer with the Ravens. Don't screw up the game. That's not the situation with them at all. They know what they're asking him to do and asking him to do things that he does well.
On the balance of Michigan having new offensive coordinators but the head coach's philosophy stays the same
That's to the point a little bit of how you can be effective and efficient, you keep doing the same things over and over. You certainly do see the continuity and the consistency from Jim Harbaugh regardless of who the coordinator is, who is calling in plays and who is not calling the plays. You see the continuity and consistency. Go back and watch Stanford back when Harbaugh was there. They had a big O-line, big tight ends and they use their tight ends. What do you see from these guys? Big O-line and effective and good tight ends. Effective in the run game. Sets everything else up for them for who they want to be. I think that is very accurate. As you see Harbaugh's thumbprint on that thing wherever he's gone and how he wants to manage the game offensively.
Defensive End James Head Jr.
On what he's seen from Michigan
They run the ball, they throw the ball, they've got good defense. Just an overall good team so we've got to do what we've got to do. We've got to play our game. That's a really good team and we've got to focus up.
On Michigan focusing on the running game
They got a good offensive line. Their running back is shifty, he'll run you over. He'll shake you. He'll do a lot of things. They don't do anything super duper special, it's just hard, Big Ten football and we just gotta toughen up on the D-line.
On focusing on a mobile quarterback in practice
We definitely focus on that. When we know it's a mobile quarterback, we try to focus a little more on staying inside our rush lanes and keeping the quarterback in the pocket and not letting them scramble out. We usually know what side the quarterback likes to scramble to more or if he likes to step up in the pocket more. We try to focus on that.