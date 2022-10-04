On the challenges that Michigan presents

One of the things I always try to look at is how teams score their points. A lot of times that tells you a little bit of their identity in football. Who they are as a team. 19 rushing touchdowns, 8 receiving touchdowns. What does that tell you about their identity? Now, some of that is distorted, obviously, some of the games they had early in the season. They got up on people and they ran the ball more. You see a very effective and efficient running game. Coach Harbaugh has been known for that for a long time. You see that right away. You see effective and efficient quarterback play. Who McCarthy is and how they ask him to operate. You see effective and efficient tight end play. Effective and efficient wide receiver play. They don't create negatives for themselves. They don't put themselves in bad spots offensively. You just see the effectiveness and the efficiency through the whole offensive system. They don't put themselves in bad spots. They can stay on track, stay on course, take their shots when they want to take them. Ask the quarterback—they ask him to do a lot. It's not just game management. Old Trent Dilfer with the Ravens. Don't screw up the game. That's not the situation with them at all. They know what they're asking him to do and asking him to do things that he does well.

On the balance of Michigan having new offensive coordinators but the head coach's philosophy stays the same

That's to the point a little bit of how you can be effective and efficient, you keep doing the same things over and over. You certainly do see the continuity and the consistency from Jim Harbaugh regardless of who the coordinator is, who is calling in plays and who is not calling the plays. You see the continuity and consistency. Go back and watch Stanford back when Harbaugh was there. They had a big O-line, big tight ends and they use their tight ends. What do you see from these guys? Big O-line and effective and good tight ends. Effective in the run game. Sets everything else up for them for who they want to be. I think that is very accurate. As you see Harbaugh's thumbprint on that thing wherever he's gone and how he wants to manage the game offensively.