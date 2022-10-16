Opening Statement

Appreciate you guys coming to Penn State football. Sorry for keeping you waiting, I was waiting for the stats, still haven't gotten the stats. We did not control the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball. Although the score at the end of the first half, we were in the thing, we did not control the line of scrimmage one either side of the ball. Offensively, we weren't able to run the ball or convert on short-yardage situations. Stay on the field. Defensively, we weren't able to get off the field. 15-play drives, 12-play drives, 16-play drives. They controlled the line of scrimmage and they controlled the game. They're a good football team, give them credit but we didn't play well. We didn't play well.

On Michigan rushing for over 400 yards

I know you guys hate this answer but I've gotta watch the tape. But, obviously, way too many times the guys were just running through holes into the second level. Obviously, not happy with that number at all. Not one bit.

On the offensive line

We did not do well on either front, that's tight ends, that's o-line, that's d-line, that's linebackers. They outplayed us on both fronts. No doubt about it. When I say that, that's coaching, that's playing. That's all of it. I feel like I've kind of already answered that question.

On how surprised he was at the result coming off a bye

They're a good football team, let me start by saying that. Let me give them credit, they're a good football team. But we didn't play well. I'm surprised we didn't play well. Again, when you're not able to control the line of scrimmage the way we needed to control the line of scrimmage, you're going to have a hard time in games. They were able to stick with the gameplan, stick with what they do. We knew early down success for their offense was critical, we knew starting the game, when you look at all the analytics, that was going to be very, very important. For the most part, we were able to battle our way, maybe not conventionally but we were able to battle our way to keep it close in the first half. That opening drive in the second half was really important to me. We deferred, that was really important for our offense and for our defense. We weren't able to do it consistently enough today.

On his tone in the locker room after a loss like that

It's the hardest part of your job, in my opinion. It's not the time to critique, I tell them I love them. We all kind of need to look at ourselves individually, starts with me as the head coach. Every player, every coach and every staff member needs to look at it the same way. What can I do better? Obviously, when we get all the film, we'll make corrections. When there's an open wound, that is not the team. I learned that years ago as a young coach. That's not the time to go into the locker room and start talking about what we needed to do better, what we should've done better.