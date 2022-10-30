On the postgame fight

I don't know. I know it was a heated game, we were trying to get guys in our locker room. We have to figure out what happened.

On the fourth down calls

Fourth-and-1 was a go for us. We thought we had it and then they reviewed it and said we didn’t have it. But fourth-and-1 was a go for us. Fourth-and-1 down in the red zone, on the goal line, was a go for us as well.

On MSU's receivers

Yeah, we knew they were gonna have a hard time covering our guys. We knew that.

On what he told his team postgame

I said ‘Hey, just give them credit. They beat us today. They played better football than us today and we didn’t get it done. So give them credit and let’s get ready to move on to the next one.’

On whether the postgame brawl was addressed in the locker room

Addressed what? Listen, I don't know what happened, OK? We're trying to get our guys in the locker room. It's heated. We have to figure out what happened. I did not address that because I didn't have anything to address because I don't know what happened. We'll have to figure that out.

On Michigan throwing the deep ball late

How do I react? It’s our job to stop them. So, it is what it is.

On how he's personally reacting to the loss after starting 2-0 against Michigan

Right now, it’s all about what’s next. We’re gonna look at the film and then we’re gonna move on to the next game. Very disappointed.

On MSU's rush defense against Michigan

We need to do a better job setting the edge and wrapping up tackling. They didn’t get the big explosives, which is what they live on, but I was not pleased with the way we set the edge at times. They had the ball quite a bit."