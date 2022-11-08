Marques Buford Jr., DB

On Michigan's physicality “ I feel like it’s just going to be like any other conference game. Every week we play a team in the Big Ten. We have to come with our pads strapped tight and cleats laced up ready to go. I feel like the physicality of the game is going to be about where it’s been these last few weeks for us. We should be fine.” On what the team did well last year against Michigan “Everybody just played together. I think when everybody players together and sticks together it’s up to us to beat us. It’s not really going to be in anybody else’s hands but ours if everybody is hitting on the same chord at the same time.”

Ethan Piper, OL

On being the underdog against Michigan "At the end of the day, it's Michigan, but it is just guys out there. They have the same weaknesses like anybody else. We just have to be able to exploit them. We just have to play it like any other game. When you start looking at things like that, it gets in your head. Take that outside noise and shut it off." On embracing the underdog role "We are definitely embracing the underdog role. I think after last week, coming in I think a lot of people are doubting us. We just have to come out like we do every game and it give it our best shot. Just have that mentality that we have nothing to lose at this point." On Michigan's defense "They are pretty solid up front. I like their ends. Their ends are pretty big guys. They are pretty quick. Their inside guys are big and quick. They are going to be athletic. It is going to be a dog fight up front. I am excited to have the competition and the battle this Saturday."

Travis Vokolek, TE