Q. How are you feeling coming into this game? How do you feel your team has prepared?

MAX DUGGAN: You don't want to do too much. Sometimes people will overcoach or over-game plan. But our coach and guys have done a great job of getting us right, making sure the game plan wasn't in too early where stuff is getting kind of stale at that point. It's been good to have a little bit of time to watch Michigan and everything they're doing.

Q. What's impressed you most about Garrett Riley when he came in and you first had your first couple of takes with him? What does he bring to the offensive staff?

MAX DUGGAN: There's a lot. Obviously, he's such a fun person to be in the room with as a quarterback. And then just as a coordinator, to be around him, it's a lot of fun to go to work with him every day. Obviously he's so innovative and creative. Seeing him on Saturdays, the things he can dial up and put us in great position to be successful. Watching film with him, being in the room every day, you learn so much about him, whether it's stuff on the field or off the field. He's a great person to go to work with. It's tremendous. Playing against SMU, you see what he can do and the success he's had. He came in, you've been able to learn where he's been -- East Carolina, Appalachian State. You knew what type of mind, what type of person and coach he was. So it was exciting to get to know him.

Q. What kind of credit do your heart doctors deserve for you being here?

MAX DUGGAN: They deserve a lot. They were able to put me in a spot to be successful again and make sure I'm healthy, make sure I was able to live my life the way I wanted to and not have any issues. Saved my life, whatever it was. I don't know what would have happened if I didn't catch this. But my family and I are really indebted to those doctors.

Q. Coach Dykes says he thinks you have a similarity to Andy Dalton and that you should be on the Mount Rushmore of TCU football. What does it mean to hear that stuff?

MAX DUGGAN: It means a lot coming from Coach Dykes with the success he's had and the quarterbacks he's been with. We've been able to grow our relationship and to hear that from him, means a lot. Everyone knows the legacy of Andy Dalton and what he meant to this program. When you come here out of high school, you want to be like those guys, Andy [Dalton], L.T., (LaDainian Tomlinson), Bob Lilly. All of our greats. When you come here, you want to be like those. You want to leave an impact on this program and this university, just like those guys.

Q. Can you talk about Kendre Miller and what he's meant to the run game and the team in general this season.

MAX DUGGAN: He's taken us out of a lot of bad spots. He's been a tremendous player, one of our best players. The things he does on the field, whether it's his power, his vision, his balance. He makes my job really easy. When I'm struggling in games, I can turn around and hand the ball to him. He makes things look really easy when they're hard to do. He's a great person, great did to be around. Really hardworking. A lot of fun to be in the locker room with and hang out with. He's a funny kid. Glad he's on our team.

Q. What are your thoughts on the game and playing Michigan for a chance at the national championship?

MAX DUGGAN: We know how good Michigan is and it's going to be a tough battle for us. But it's a challenge we're ready for, and it's going to be a great opportunity.

Q. Is it tough to understand that one win gets you into a national championship? Has that been kind of hard to block that out?

MAX DUGGAN: It really hasn't. We haven't talked about it whatsoever. We're focused on this game against Michigan. We know what type of game it is and what's at stake, but we're not making it more than we need to. We're not making the lights brighter than they are. It's just one game. Just throw the ball and go play and have fun.

Q. Can you see yourself living in Fort Worth?

MAX DUGGAN: I love Fort Worth. There's so many great people and a spot I truly feel welcomed at. I feel like it's my second home. I think I've seen so many people that live there and have families there and how happy they are and things that they can do and raise a family. And many opportunities to do what you want in your career and things of that sort. So it's something that I would be more than happy to stay in Fort Worth.

Q. Being from the Midwest and really Big Ten country growing up, is it cool to have a chance to play against Michigan?

MAX DUGGAN: Yeah, it's really awesome. What Michigan has done as a program, especially the last couple of years, what Coach [Jim] Harbaugh has done building up that program. You hear about Michigan all the time being up in the Midwest and the greats they've had. I'm excited about the opportunity to play a team like that that's located in my neck of the woods. It's going to be a lot of fun.

Q. You're considered underdogs. How confident are you going into this game?

DEE WINTERS: If you believe in your teammates and everyone do their job, you're pretty confident of winning that game.

Q. Not talking about rankings or standings, has that translated onto the field in a way? Has that really impacted on your play?

DEE WINTERS: I would say it kind of defines who we are. We don't really talk about outside the field stuff. We just take it one game at a time.

Q. At the start of the season, you guys have been considered an underdog. Is that something you relish?

DEE WINTERS: Any time you're an underdog, it builds motivation, going out there and proving everybody wrong. When we're an underdog, that's something we enjoy.

Q. How excited are you to get out and play?

DEE WINTERS: We had a month off, so I think all the guys are ready and excited to go out there, and so we've been preparing for it.

Q. In terms of stopping the run game, is that something that you see as the most difficult challenge of the year?

DEE WINTERS: I would say yes. I mean, it's probably been the most difficult thing for us, but we have something that I think everyone is pretty confident in, this game plan that we're going to execute.

Q. I think a lot of people are saying TCU hasn't faced a team quite like Michigan. Well, Michigan hasn't faced a team quite like TCU. Is that something you see as well?

DEE WINTERS: I definitely agree. I feel they haven't faced -- pretty much on our team, everyone can run, from D-line to the secondary. That's something they haven't faced. The team I would compare us to defensive-wise is probably Illinois, which kind of gave them a little trouble with their speed. I think it's going to be a great game.

Q. When you first arrived, was there anybody that kind of encouraged you? Or did you just feel like you had an open door to step in?

JOSH NEWTON: It really was mainly the strength coaches. It was like, bro, just be yourself. Don't try to be in the back because you're a newcomer. Whatever you showed on your first visit, we need that now. So they just kept giving me the energy, so I just take advantage of it and go from there.

Q. On the field, you and [Tre'vius Hodges-] Tomlinson have become the one of the best duos in the country. How has that relationship evolved over the last several weeks?

JOSH NEWTON: It's great. I love playing with him. He loves playing with me. We feed off each other. Friendly competition at the end of the day -- who wants to make the play at the end of the day. I'm proud of him. I'm just so happy to him. Ready to see him at the next level, too.

Q. Do you think that the focus for your guys this week has been where it needs to be to prepare for Michigan?

JOSH NEWTON: Yes. Everybody just taking care of everybody. That's the main thing. We out here so long, away from home, just having to make a lot of adjustments. But everybody is handling it well. No complaining. We're just handling it well like we should.

Q. There's a lot of teams that come into the playoffs for the first time and you struggle not to get overwhelmed by it. With TCU being such big underdogs and having low expectations, how do you stay grounded and come in to win a football game, not just happy to be here?

JOSH NEWTON: Honestly, we've been underdogs for every team we've played this year in the Big 12. This game is no different. It's higher stakes. It's a playoff game. We're not looking for it no other way than coming here to conquer and go back home.

Q. When you look at the passing attack of Michigan, is there anywhere you guys feel really confident? What are you going to be watching for? What about J.J. McCarthy?

JOSH NEWTON: We are definitely confident in what we do. We needed to do it all year. So it's just another game to add to the books. But he's a good player. He does really well what they ask him to do. He's a young guy, but at the end of the day, he makes some plays for them. So he's going to be fun to watch. We can't wait to kick off on Saturday, for sure.

Q. What was it like watching Tom Brady play, knowing that eventually, your goal is to be the guy that's intercepting him and shutting him down?

JOSH NEWTON: Hopefully I get to him before he retires. But it was very overwhelming. Blessed to be able to go see somebody like Tom Brady. He's been winning, preparing like he's a rookie, year in, year out, even though he's like year, what, 22, 23, something like that. His career is as old as my age. So he's been doing it for a long time, and I'm very fortunate to be able to see him in person in live action.

Q. How have you and Tre (Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson) and [Kendre] Miller as well, been getting ready for today? Have you all done any different drills than you all have done all year, or just the same?

JOSH NEWTON: What we've been doing is the same recipe. You don't have to do no special drills. Defensive back is more routine, fundamental.

Q. And coming in from past years, has there been anything different for you, how you've handled the season? Has it been pretty smooth? Have you all still had rough times?

JOSH NEWTON: Just really at the end of the day, I take my wins like I take my losses. So I've taken the losses and came back to work. It's the same thing with a win. You win, you still got to come to work and win another one.

Q. How much do you weigh right now?

KENDRE MILLER: 220.

Q. You said your body changed a lot in the offseason. How so?

KENDRE MILLER: Just more the strength. It was kind of like I got the switch. I’ve always kind of been strong.

Q. What does it say about this program and this coaching staff to be in the College Football Playoffs in year one?

KENDRE MILLER: It says that we could have been doing this the whole time. We've all had the talent, I feel like, on this team. We put all the pieces together.

Q. How does it feel to go from not bowl eligible last year to being in the College Football Playoffs this year?

KENDRE MILLER: It's an amazing feeling. It still feels like a dream. Just even being here. It kind of shows all the hard work and all the close games we've been in. We never gave up and all the work we put in is showing up now.

Q. How do you attack a run defense like Michigan? They're one of the toughest in the nation. They only allow about 85 yards a game. What is the game plan going into?

KENDRE MILLER: It's just coming in with a mindset of you've got to be more physical. They play the run really well, but I feel like we have other people on the team like Quinn (Quentin) Johnston and other receivers I feel like they haven't seen. They're really talented. I feel like it's going to open up the run a lot more for us.

Q. I want to ask about the tough season you've had. For a running back like you, it's a lot of wear and tear. How have you been able to hold up?

KENDRE MILLER: Like I said, like week in and week out, just taking the weight room seriously. Getting my body recovered and staying hydrated. Keeping my daily routine, just doing everything I do every week the same way. I feel like that's the reason why I'm so healthy right now. Probably just the sleep. Sleep is a big thing of recovering, and I feel like I get a good amount of sleep every day.

Q. Your only loss has been to a Kansas State, and then finding out, hey, you're going to be part of this College Football Playoffs. Does that totally revitalize everybody?

KENDRE MILLER: It had everybody amped up. Losing by one yard was a heartbreaker, so we feel like we've got a lot to prove.

Q. In a way, do you think that was good?

KENDRE MILLER: I feel like taking a loss kind of opened everybody's eyes up and kind of showing everybody to bring us back to reality, showing we've got to come out and play every game or we could lose.

Q. Max [Duggan] has done a great job all year passing the ball, running the ball. What does that do for you? Does it open a up a little bit for you?

KENDRE MILLER: Most definitely. You've got to respect Max. He can run, he can throw. It just opens up for everybody. You've got to respect the pass. You've got to respect that he can run because he's fast. It opens up for everybody, really.

Q. We've heard how physical Michigan is for weeks leading into this game. As an All-Conference offensive lineman, do you want to go out there and prove you have the physicality as well?

STEVE AVILA: I feel like this whole season we've proved ourselves, we've always been the underdog. I think we were ranked seventh at the end of the season. I just feel like being here has proven people wrong. I know we still have a lot left on the table. This will definitely be a tough matchup for us. I feel like the Big 12 has prepared us for a game like this. They have a good defensive line, but we have a good offensive line as well.

Q. Give me a team you played that you feel like you can kind of compare Michigan to, because I've gotten the same answer from every one of your teammates, and I'm expecting the same from you.

STEVE AVILA: All of our opponents are tough, but I was going to draw a comparison, I would probably say Kansas State. You can't really point out one position group that just excels more than the other. I think it's just something that I can point out for Michigan.

Q. You mentioned, being ranked seventh in the Big 12, not seventh in the country. You've been doubted all season long. Now, you being from here, you being from Arlington, what does this mean for you to be a senior and kind of have the season y'all have, the way it started, being doubted, and now you're here playing in the College Football Playoffs in the Semifinals?

STEVE AVILA: It means a lot for me as well. We've been through so much. Starting from when I got here, we've just been through so much trials and tribulations for us. And I just feel like us being here and us having the season that we did, just proved a lot of people wrong. And I know that I think I said this just yesterday, it's hard for me to say we'll just fall off next year. I know we have a lot of good players and coaching staff for next year. But we've still got a job to do on Saturday and we're hoping to play two more games.

Q. So you mentioned everything working together, coming together. You have a first-year head coach in Sonny Dykes. How did that come together so quickly? He comes in from SMU and it looks like you don't miss a beat.

STEVE AVILA: Well, when he first got here, a lot of guys had a sour taste in their mouth. But after a while, after maybe a week or two, we started to understand he's here for us. He's definitely a player's coach. And he had the tools to build this program and gets the trust from the players. So definitely means a lot that he came onboard and brought a lot of people onboard for us to succeed.

Q. I'm just going to assume you have some NIL benefits. You are allowed to have a marketing agent. Do you have one?

QUENTIN JOHNSTON: No.

Q. What is the future of that, having presentation with college?

QUENTIN JOHNSTON: I feel like people are going and looking to that first, before I play football, we need to have an agent and decide the future. I feel there's an upside and a downside to it. I mean, the upside is who is handling football and the downside is people get too caught up in that end and not performing how they should just because of that.

Q. When does that impact the locker room?

QUENTIN JOHNSTON: It just depends on who it is, if you choose to throw it in people's face, you walk in the locker room and everyone feels like you are better than them, which is not good for a football team. If you deal with it right, it shouldn't be a problem.

Q. Quentin, how fun is it playing in this offense?

QUENTIN JOHNSTON: It's very fun. Their style offense, it's just been very exciting.

Q. You played SMU in the past and you got a look at it. What went through your mind when this happened when Sonny [Dykes] was coaching?

QUENTIN JOHNSTON: It was a positive change for us. We had energy and excitement to play. And then as soon as Coach Dykes came, I knew we would explode.

Q. You were a mainstay before the Kansas game. The 14 catches before Kansas, I think that was a national game that day. Was that to you some sort of coming out? You had been relied upon before that, but just talk about that.

QUENTIN JOHNSTON: I mean, I guess you can call it that. Obviously, the first few games, I would kind of just be in the background. I was the first person behind them when they scored a touchdown, and I would celebrate them. I would wait my time. I didn't really get too frustrated not playing too much. I just played my role, whether it was blocking, hyping my teammates up on the sideline and getting everybody ready. When the Kansas game came, they had everybody. We pulled up. They had all the fans and TV and stuff like that. It surprised us, the Kansas team. It's like, okay, they are not playing. I mean, as far as preparation of the game and stuff like that, I didn't do anything different. I looked at my college career and looked at the plan that the coach drew up. Fourteen catches, I didn't realize it until after the game. I was taken aback a little bit. I'm usually more tired than I am. It was a fun experience.

Q. Michigan, are you studying individuals, are you studying schemes, or is it a little bit of both?

QUENTIN JOHNSTON: Yeah, yeah, a little bit of both schemes. The tendencies of different players, specifically DBs, RBs, the DB matchups.

Q. What is the most exotic defense you saw this year that didn't involve a physical one-on-one press?

QUENTIN JOHNSTON: The most physical -- the one-on-one Kansas State for sure. But going back, looking at it, probably have to be -- let me see. Probably like OU or Texas for sure. Texas, the way they ran stuff, it was hard to get going and when a big play did happen, we couldn't get momentum from that. Usually you get a big play and the momentum will start. It was kind of frustrating.

Q. Junior Colson for Michigan, we talked about 3-3-5 and Michigan and how that might be an issue. When you think about their defense and how it's designed, what about it maybe gives you guys an edge?

JOHNNY HODGES: It brings a lot of hats into the box. We have a lot of players in the box than other teams. It's hard to explain. There's a lot of hats in the box fast.

Q. When you think about your own journey, you talked about it quite a few times this year. Did you ever think that this is the position you would find yourself in, playing for the opportunity to go to the national championship?

JOHNNY HODGES: Of course not. Of course not. I got here watching the national championship and didn't expect this. Yeah, we could be. We just exceeded expectations. In my wildest dreams, did I think I would be here? No.

Q. Does it keep you grounded?

JOHNNY HODGES: It keeps me grounded. There are thousands of kids that want to be in my position, kids that will never get the chance. So just putting that on my back. There's a lot of people who would like to be here and, of course, I will give it my all.

Q. Besides yourself, who is your favorite linebacker that starts with a B?

JOHNNY HODGES: Shad (Shadrach) Banks.

Q. What have you seen from the running back?

JOHNNY HODGES: Just his athleticism and his overall speed.

Q. You know they are going to run the ball. What do you need to do to slow them down?

JOHNNY HODGES: We have to get to the backs.

Q. And then Coach [Sonny] Dykes talked about earlier the way your defense is set up and it can cause problems for the running game.

JOHNNY HODGES: Yeah, absolutely.

Q. How does it cause problems?

JOHNNY HODGES: The teams are not used to seeing people flying in from all directions.

Q. What has been the highlight of your week so far?

JOHNNY HODGES: I would have to say hanging out with all the fellows having fun and being silly.

Q. When you think about this week and being with all the guys, going to the Cardinals game, what will stick out the most?

JOHNNY HODGES: I think what will stick out the most is what has to happen yet, the game. But that stuff was fun. What stood out is many people get involved in the team. I think what will happen on Saturday.

Q. Being a senior, how have you kind of soaked all of this in and just kind of not let it get over your head?

TRE'VIUS HODGES-TOMLINSON: I feel like Coach [Sonny Dykes] has been a veteran and has achievements and stuff like that. I have been here before. I got the [Jim] Thorpe Award. I'm thankful for that, and it's something I will always have in my life. I feel like that put the icing on the cake. And this College Football Playoff game, going to the national championship and winning will -- man, it will be insane. Yeah, just being able to live through all of these ups and downs and all the experiences throughout my college career, I feel like it has set me up for what I'm experiencing today.

Q. That first game you played against Colorado, you guys were playing fast, tackling really well, very physical. You went through the spring learning this style. What was it like to grow down on the field and come off the field with that type of that production that night?

DYLAN HORTON: I feel like everyone was playing within themselves. They were getting better. And I feel the system was working for us.

Q. What are you looking forward to at the next level? Do you think about it at all?

DYLAN HORTON: I haven't. I feel like I'm just thinking about next week, especially playing each game. So I haven't even thought about my future.

Q. Have you guys been able to enjoy this week a little bit, knowing that it's still kind of business as unusual?

DYLAN HORTON: Initially when he got out here, we had a day to explore and then we got ready for the game. The first day was nice.

Q. Jake [Boozer] and your buddy Steve [Avila] were just talking about the impact that Coach [Sonny] Dykes had obviously in his first season. What do you attribute some of this early success of Coach and the program and teammates in the first year?

DYLAN HORTON: I feel like the emphasis on nutrition and discipline has been key in our development. It has just allowed us to be there and be more responsible.

Q. As you are sitting here on Thursday of Fiesta Bowl week, are you tired of fielding questions about Michigan's offensive line?

DYLAN HORTON: Not necessarily. We respect what they have. They have a good offensive line.

Q. What type of personal challenge is that to you and your group, being up to the task of meeting that offensive line and slow one of the nation's best running backs.

DYLAN HORTON: Well, they are really one of the best. I feel like we have to stop their running game.

Q. And then as you look at this week -- we're getting close to 48 hours to kickoff -- how would you describe the progression of the week from when you got here and trying to enjoy your surroundings and atmosphere and now getting pretty locked in. What are your thoughts?

DYLAN HORTON: Right. I believe as we get closer, I feel like as the time is coming, we know what will happen in a few days.

Q. Getting a sense for the 3-3-5 system from your vantage point of a defensive lineman. What are the benefits in playing in that? Are there any challenges?

DYLAN HORTON: Right. Well, 3-3-5 allows more defense to be on the field. And as the defensive lineman, you have to emphasize your responsibility and hold the gaps.

Q. When you think about the 3-3-5, when did you feel comfortable in the system as a team? How long did it take for the unit to hit its stride this year?

DYLAN HORTON: Right. I feel like in the spring we got a good understanding of how the defense should work. Through the practices and everything, we felt more comfortable.

Q. You guys obviously have a lot of sleep and time off. I was in the meetings when the coach (Sonny Dykes) talked about how you got an extra hour of sleep this week and the times are so much faster. What is it like for you to get this time, this break, this rest?

TAYE BARBER: We haven't had a week off since week two. We had to go through the whole Big 12 schedule and SMU with no break, and it's a tough schedule. There's no gimme games. It's been very tough. Having these couple weeks off, we feel great.

Q. Are you ready to show them the Texas speed?

TAYE BARBER: Sure. You already know. We can't wait.

Q. If I would have told you guys at the beginning of the season you would be in this situation, what would you have told me?

TAYE BARBER: I wouldn't have believed you. It's a long way.

Q. And what is the identity of this team like?

TAYE BARBER: We're just doing our jobs to the best of our ability and hoping the guy next to you is doing his job.

Q. What does it say about you and what you have heard of college football players, top receivers and top players and not playing in the bowl game because what it may mean to them for the draft? But you are one the top receivers in the country and you are right here. TAYE BARBER: It just means a lot. I mean, we take it like playing any other game. We don't want to miss out on an opportunity. We are in the college football playoffs and we are just trying to win.

Q. Talk about the challenge that Michigan poses to you guys.

TAYE BARBER: They are very disciplined. They are always in the right spot and do their job. And so we are going to take advantage of the opportunity.