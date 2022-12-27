Q. How is Arizona so far?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GILLESPIE: It's treated us very well. The weather is perfect.

Q. At least for today. Tomorrow is supposed to get rain.

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GILLESPIE: I left Texas and it was 16 degrees this morning, so it was beautiful.

Q. Can you ask you about Zaven Collins and what you thought of him as a player? DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GILLESPIE: Zaven, we were actually talking about him on the way over here. He was a quarterback in high school, and played linebacker for us there at Tulsa. Just an unbelievable young man. Obviously, a great football player, but twice the young man. Just to see where he is today and doing what he's doing, and the impact that he's making now from year one to year two is incredible. Extremely proud of him.

Q. No surprise?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GILLESPIE: No, not really. He's been a phenomenal athlete his whole life, and has kind of done it all. And works very hard for it.

Q. Let's shift gears now to TCU and what you guys have accomplished this year on the field defensively.

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GILLESPIE: There's been a lot of things. It's been quite the journey from the time we got here and the installation of a new defense and just trying to --you knew you had some good football players and a lot of them, we were very familiar with from recruiting them through high school and stuff like that. So you had an idea of what you were getting. I think the biggest deal at this point is that they just have done a tremendous job of really locking in and embracing the newness of everything. I think that's why we're where we're at today, is because of their hard work ethic and their willingness to hang on to everything that you say. You've got to be careful about that, because they're going to try to do it to a T. So been extremely excited from that. From day one of walking out in fall camp to where we're at right now, part of you sits there and says that it's not a surprise, because you thought we felt like we had something special. We had some special players, special athletes and stuff. But obviously, you've got to have a lot of things happen to go your way to do that.

Q. You get through the Big 12, and now you've got to take on a Michigan team that's very different than probably what you've seen most of the year.

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GILLESPIE: Yes, they are. Then there's some aspects that are very similar to a K-State and some guys like that, because what Kansas State did to us -- we unfortunately fell short to them in the Big 12 Championship game. But from the big personnel packages and running the ball and really controlling the clock and moving the sticks and stuff like that, there's a lot of resemblance from that aspect. It's going to be quite a bit different from what we've gotten to see week in and week out. But I also feel like there's some differences that we'll bring to the table as well. I think it's going to be a great matchup.

Q. You mentioned the Big 12 Championship game after losing that one, but to be here now at No. 3, how cool is that to be here in the Semifinals?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GILLESPIE: Obviously, we wanted to go win that and finish it outright., and we went through a lot of battles and stuff. We played our first two games, and then we had a bye week and then we had an 11-game stretch there that we had to go. And seven of those 11 games, we had to come from behind to win it. And so we've been in some knockers right there. And so to be here and to be at this point, we felt like we had an opportunity, a shot at it. We knew we wanted to win that Big 12 Championship game, felt like we needed to in order to be here. Felt like the game was good enough, went into overtime and stuff like that. This is a good spot for us.

Q. What do you think you guys learned from that loss in the title game to hopefully implement in the biggest game of the season so far?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GILLESPIE: I think there's always something to be learned from every game. Fortunately, we learned a lot throughout the course of the season with wins. But there was a lot of real close games. We had some overtime games. We had some last-second field goal games and things of that nature, so you're constantly learning. Then, unfortunately, we got our lip bloodied a little bit right there. You always have to learn from that stuff. Our hope is that we're going to look back at that, as tough as it was and as difficult as it was, we hope to look back at it and say that was a blessing. Because it opened our eyes as coaches, opened our eyes as players to some things that, through the course of the season, when you start playing week to week, you get away from the details of stuff.

Here we've had a month to prepare, so you go back to the details of everything, because that's technically what it is at the end of the day.

Q. Second straight year the Michigan offensive line has won the Joe Moore award. What do they do to make them go and what sort of challenges do you see?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GILLESPIE: Obviously, they do a tremendous job of coaching them. Those guys play very well together. You can tell that this is a unit that's been together for a minute. The addition of the center (Olu Oluwaitimi) that's come in there and made a tremendous impact and stuff. These guys are not going to make mistakes and there's not anything that they haven't seen. It's not like we're going to go out there and throw something at them from a defensive standpoint that's going to wow them or confuse them or anything like that. Obviously these guys understand football, and their IQ is extremely high. They're not going to make mistakes with it. They happen to be really good football players. It's going to be a battle of the trenches, no doubt, I think on both sides of the ball for us, offensively and for us defensively. We know what type of ball that they play and what brand and what that entails, so we're going to have to do an extremely good job of trying to match that up in the trenches.

Q. How do you think your defense matches up with their offense?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GILLESPIE: Well, I guess we're about to find out. We feel very confident with it. Obviously, the question was brought up earlier. This is a little bit different personnel package and from what we've seen through the course of the season. But we also feel like we've got some things within our defense that we can go into. But again, just like I was saying, I think it has to start up front. If we can sit there and control at some point, and at some parts of the game, control the line of scrimmage and do those things, then we're going to have to win on the early downs and put them in some predictable situations hopefully.

Q. You play a team with a big offensive line like this, do you relish that challenge?

JOHNNY HODGES: Yes, sir. They've got a great offensive line. It's what you want a football game to be, a big physical game. That's what I like, being in the box. Sometimes I think I'm a little more athletic than I am, but I like being in the box. Open field, open space. That's where linebackers tend to struggle. So yeah, it's definitely a challenge. Just it's a privilege and an honor playing against such a good offensive line. Unfortunately, their best running back (Blake Corum) got hurt, but the guy can fly. He's shifty. It's hard to cover in the backfield. Really impressed with the quarterback (J.J. McCarthy).

Q. I know you're on the other side of the ball, but how would you describe the season Max [Duggan] has had and what have you seen from him watching from the other side?

JOHNNY HODGES: I think the biggest thing from Max that's been the most impressive is his off the field stuff. When I came here, I would notice how a lot of the fans and stuff were almost at his throat calling for his head, ready for him to be done, calling for other quarterbacks to play, just trying to see something new. I think that was a big reason why he didn't start at the beginning of the year, just because of the fan base. And just seeing him push all that to the side and grow as a person, and obviously as a football player, now everybody loves him. You know, the three seasons playing here versus this season watching him grow. I think that's the most impressive thing, just going against what people thought of him, changing his narrative.

Q. You see what he's like on the field, but off the field, what kind of person is he?

JOHNNY HODGES: He is an even better person off the field. If you need anything, he's there. Me coming from a military school, I get a lot of DMs and stuff from people who are deployed, trying to get a pump-up speech for the guys. Obviously, they want to hear Max [Duggan]. They don't want to hear me. But sometimes Max sends me the videos, getting the boys hyped, who knows where. But yeah, off the field, he's awesome.

Q. You mentioned having watched the progression of [J.J.] McCarthy and how he's grown. What have you seen from the growth from him?

JOHNNY HODGES: The biggest thing I've seen is confidence. the first couple games, a little hesitant to throw the ball. Relying on his legs. He still relies on his leg, don't get me wrong, but he's really throwing the ball, giving the receivers a chance to make plays. Tight ends, backs catching shoulder passes. In a championship game, those aren't easy passes. I say it's confidence. For fans and as a coach, that's what you want to see, too. The player every week, going into the big games like Ohio State, playing well. It's definitely the confidence is what I've seen from him.

Q. Josh [Newton] compared Michigan to Kansas State in terms of playing style. Do you see that a bit?

JOHNNY HODGES: Yeah, they want to establish the run. Have the quarterback throw it a little bit. Yeah, I think that's a really good comparison.

Q. This is one of the biggest games you probably have ever played in since the last one. How do you manage the pressure? Is there pressure? How do you treat this like a normal game, even though we know it's not a normal game?

JOHNNY HODGES: I don't know. Closer to game time, I'll definitely feel it. I know it's a big game, but I don't feel it now. I won't until like Thursday or Friday. I'm a little weird before games. I'll do some deep breathing stuff. Don't really listen to music. I just put on headphones just to block out the noise if there's noises. But really just going into a big game, you have a couple more walk-throughs, look at your notes a little bit more, look at films a little bit more, and make sure you get the first hit as early as you can in the game. Once you get that first hit, it's game on, you're competing.

Q. What have you seen from the offense on tape that stands out?

JOHNNY HODGES: Obviously, they want to pound the rock and establish the run. If they establish the run, it's going to be a long game for us. The run obviously stands out. But their quarterback (J.J. McCarthy) is really good at scrambling. His growth throughout the year has been very impressive to me to watch. His ability to scramble and run is what scares me. We need to get the run contained and getting third and long or scrambling for first down. We've got to get them off the field on third down.

Q. Josh, you guys, over the last few years, have really started to build something at TCU and never really got the recognition. Now that you're in the college playoff, do you feel it's been hard work up till this point, letting people know you belong here?

JOSH NEWTON: It's definitely been hard work. It's been a challenge, too. Just knowing we can play for something like this, knowing we can get blitz like this later in the back end of the season. So just keep going to work.

Q. There's no secret what teams want to do, they're going to establish the run game. But the quarterback is throwing it, too. How do you prepare for this week? Is it like any other week? This is for a chance at the national championship.

JOSH NEWTON: I feel like every opponent is different. This is a complicated game, so a lot of people -- similar plays that beat you in the past. So it's just a matter of just keeping our eyes on our keys and covering well, running fast and hitting hard.

Q. Being a part of big-boy games, I think TCU has been here before as well. But how do you kind of focus in on everything they're doing, instead of everything else you have to be a part of throughout the week?

JOSH NEWTON: Main thing is just knowing what we come here to do. We come here to win and then everything is a plus. But this is a playoff game. We're not looking at it as a bowl game.

Q. Have you guys had meetings together saying: This is what we've been wanting all year long, let's get to work?

JOSH NEWTON: Oh, yeah. Every game. We don't look ahead. We said this just every game, every opponent we play, every team we play. So it's just another game that we have to lock in on the details and do everything right and play fast.

Q. What is the most rewarding part of the season so far?

JOSH NEWTON: The most rewarding part of the season is being able to still play football this long and we're competing to go to a national championship.

Q. Is there a physical team you guys have gone up against that you can compare to Michigan?

JOSH NEWTON: I feel like everybody says the same -- Kansas State. Q. How about speed and power? How do you counterbalance that?

JOSH NEWTON: Get them in the space. Just being able to beat them in space. That's the main thing. And then just playing faster.

Q. How much do you think mixing up the looks as far as the way that you're playing, how much do you think that will be crucial in a game like this?

JOSH NEWTON: Oh, yeah. I feel like every defense wants to do that. It's the biggest, ultimate goal is to disguise as much as you can. But certain formations and certain sets that you can only do it for a certain amount of time. So the main thing is try the best we can, play the call, whatever coach calls. Every call is about the amount of details and execution.

Q. Anything different you prepare for? I know you have your routine. With a game like this, with everyone watching, do you prepare any differently?

TRE'VIUS HODGES-TOMLINSON: No, sir. I feel like to be a consistent player, you have to be consistent with what you are doing throughout the season, no matter how big the game is, no matter how many people are going to be watching, no matter what type of players you will be playing against. I feel like once you get your routine down, you have to be consistent about it so you get the same outcomes as you have in the past.

Q. Just thinking back to being from Waco, playing at Midway (High School) and now you are here, does this feel like an awesome opportunity?

TRE'VIUS HODGES-TOMLINSON: For sure, especially that I haven't been able to win a championship at either level yet, a high school, a state championship. I lost in the Big 12 Championship and just being able to have another opportunity to play in a national championship. And also coming from Waco, it's not Houston, or Dallas or a big area. Just being able to be that underdog, and now I'm playing on the big stage, it's amazing!

Q. You know, they count on you in a game like this. You can see what Michigan can do. What have you been doing all year long to prove that you belong here? What does your team take into consideration this week?

TRE'VIUS HODGES-TOMLINSON: Like I said before, continuing to do what we are doing, how we prepare for the game and then, you know, how we prepare in the meeting rooms, at practices, stuff like that. It is about trying to show them that we do belong. Though, it's the first time that we have been in the college playoffs and playing for this big of a game. But we belong for sure, man. Our record says it. You see it on the film.

Q. We talked with the coach (Joe Gillespie) and he talked about your recruiting process. Do you feel like TCU took a chance on you, and are you glad that they did?

TRE'VIUS HODGES-TOMLINSON: Most definitely. Coming out of high school, I had five Division I offers. Most of them were in the Big 12. For me to be at TCU, which has been my dream school growing up, and also knowing the legendary record of -- the legendary history and passion Gary (Patterson) has had, and also that he was a great defensive coordinator and knowing he's a head coach. So being able to play under Gary Patterson and his defense was great.

Q. You referenced you belong here. Are you getting a sense from the outside that people think otherwise?

TRE'VIUS HODGES-TOMLINSON: I feel like you will have doubters in anything you do, especially coming from a conference that hasn't always just been in a playoff game. As far as like -- OU (Oklahoma) has been here a couple of times, but coming from -- not coming from the SEC or just the other big conferences and just being able to be in this position is a great feeling. But I feel like no matter the cause, no matter how great we continue to be, it's always going to be done, no matter what.

Q. What have you seen from Michigan's passing attack on film so far?

TRE'VIUS HODGES-TOMLINSON: I have seen -- they run the ball a lot. It's always going to come off of a play action, a roll-out, and, that's how [Jim] Harbaugh is, that's how his offense has always been. He has a history of having success doing it. So I wouldn't see him making a change. So what they have been doing this season, I feel like they will continue to do as far as the game plan and stuff like that. Most of it is much more play action, RPO, stuff like that, trying to get the defense to draw down and then take a shot every now and then or sometimes even pop a pass and stuff like that.

Q. Is there a team that you play that kind of reminds you a bit of them?

TRE'VIUS HODGES-TOMLINSON: They are similar to the hard run games in the offense. Like I said in other interviews, I feel like they have a little bit of -- like a little bit of Kansas State and also some Texas because they both -- Michigan, they are like Texas the most because Michigan, they have a great run game and they also can throw the ball if they need to. Texas has Bijan [Robinson]. He's just as good as the running back that they had. And they also have receivers that they can pass the ball to, and the quarterback is very subtle.

Q. Over the years, you have proven that you belong, the fact that you are finally getting a chance to be a part of the playoffs. How good does it feel and to know that, Hey, you are in a place that you worked so hard to be in?

DEE WINTERS: Yeah, it feels good to have some kind of recognition for our hard work. I think this is something that has been a long journey, but we are happy to be here and excited.

Q. Were there any nervous moments among the team between losing to Kansas State in the championship and actually getting announced in this thing?

DEE WINTERS: Yeah, there was some doubt in people's mind. But we feel like we did pretty good the first 12 games in the regular season, and we feel like we still had a shot. But, yeah, it was definitely nerve-wracking waiting to hear who was three or four.

Q. This program is a storied program. But do you get any sense -- Michigan, they were in the playoff last year, most wins of all-time -- that you are the underdog and they are the big, bad program?

DEE WINTERS: We look at them as another team. We don't worry about the brand or who they are. They are just like us. We play football, and they play football. It's just a challenge for us. That's all.

Q. Michigan offense, they prefer the run, but they can throw it. What stands out?

DEE WINTERS: They have a very athletic and lengthy O-line, but also, Number 7 (Donovan Edwards), he popped up too. They like to pounce. So we just have to play physical football and come to play. That's the biggest thing in play fashion, just be disciplined and do our job.

Q. Have you guys mostly focused on the last couple of games with Number 7 (Donovan Edwards), because he was more of the backup and was injured earlier in the year?

DEE WINTERS: We paid more attention to the most recent games that they played to see how good he moved and what his tendencies are.

Q. And then as far as a mobile quarterback, remind me, you faced some of that this year.

DEE WINTERS: Yeah, we faced a bunch of mobile quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma), Jalon Daniels (Kansas), the list can go on and on. And I feel like they have done a great job giving us some good looks what Michigan is going to look like, and we are ready.

Q. Does Michigan offensively remind you of anyone you played this year?

DEE WINTERS: I would say Kansas State, Baylor. Just a little more lengthy. And they like to run the ball just as well as Kansas State does. I feel like Kansas State gave us a good look.

Q. You got here early, what did you do for the two days? D

EE WINTERS: We cherished the moment. Christmas, everyone is usually with their families, but we got to spend it with teammates. We got to hang around and spend it with the teammates.

Q. In terms of being in the college football playoffs, Michigan said afterwards the stage was a little too bright for them, the lights, a little too bright. How do you counter that and make sure that you are here to play football, not just happy to be here?

DEE WINTERS: Coach (Sonny Dykes) does a great job to have emotional flexibility and knowing what your job is and what you are here for. I feel like he's been doing a great job of telling us what to do and what to be looking forward to, and that helped to guide us.

Q. Michigan, people talk about the run game. Anything else about their offense stand out to you?

DEE WINTERS: No, not really. They have a quarterback (J.J. McCarthy) that can extend the plays and convert their first and third downs. So that's something that suits us well. We just have to be prepared for that.

Q. You talked about converting third downs. TCU was 26%. Why do you think it was so stingy?

DEE WINTERS: We are doing our jobs. That's just something that our defensive coordinator, Joe Gillespie, has been talking about, playing the defense, playing how we know how to play and just doing our job.

Q. And when you talk about Michigan's running game, Michigan's offensive line, they won the Joe Moore Award again. What stands out about that group?

DEE WINTERS: Yeah, they are big and athletic and they can move. And that's something that as a linebacker, you kind of have a hard time going against. So we just have to come in and study their tendencies and find out what they are not very good about.

Q. So how does that look timeline-wise? I'm sure you watched when you knew you would play Michigan. Do you take a break or come back and look at it?

DEE WINTERS: For me personally, I studied two days a week the first week after the Big 12, and then it kind of picked up from there. And then three and then four, and then this week it will be five. So, yeah, it's been a great experience, though, just having -- just being able to reset and get my body fully back to 100%. It feels amazing.

Q. That must have been cool to play in the championship game.

DYLAN HORTON: Most definitely. That was an experience that I will remember for a while.

Q. When you talk about coming through the line with square shoulders, we all kind of understand what that means, but how would you explain to a reader why that is important?

DYLAN HORTON: Well, when a running back, let's say, has to bounce consistently from gap to gap, I feel like it slows them down in their tracks, and it allows the defense in the backfield to make plays. So it gives him better advantages getting down the field.

Q. Dylan, was there a moment after Coach [Sonny] Dykes took over when you kind of understood how different this was going to be?

DYLAN HORTON: I believe so. I wasn't close to the program at SMU, but I understood he's a great coach, and I knew he was coming over here and there would be some changes being made, and there was. Yeah, you could kind of see it, but it was nice to see it in person.

Q. Was it something he said? Was it his manner?

DYLAN HORTON: Both of them, his manner and introduction to the team, intensity and closeness he brought with the staff. I feel like it's changed the culture in a positive way.

Q. Is this the best offensive line you have faced this year?

DYLAN HORTON: Well, they are a very good offensive line. They won the award (Joe Moore Award) for best offensive line.

Q. When you talk about the Big 12, has it prepared you for the physical challenge you have this weekend?

DYLAN HORTON: I feel like it's prepared us very well and how many games we've had to be the most defensive team, and we hope to show that this week.

Q. For you, you came here on Christmas Eve, and you spent the holidays with your team, your brothers. How was that?

DYLAN HORTON: For me, that's the other great experience, for me to hang out with the team and to share the holidays and family time, because they are family. It was a great experience.

Q. From a preparation standpoint, how different is it when you guys have three or four weeks to prepare for a team, as opposed to when you are in conference play and you have a couple of days to get ready for Texas and Oklahoma?

DYLAN HORTON: Right. So you get a little more time to watch the film, and you don't want to start too early. You don't want to start too late, because we've had all of this time to prepare. So it's to get a sweet spot and understanding.

Q. Obviously you are in the Semifinal game this year, but you are going through pressure. With every win, it adds pressure, and the Big 12 Championship. How are you dealing with the pressure?

DYLAN HORTON: I feel like we are putting our head down and working at the moment. I feel like that's what you have to do to get to your goal, is consistently working and keep the grind going.

Q. You mentioned the Michigan offensive line just a minute ago. It's a challenge for you up front?

DYLAN HORTON: Yes, sir.

Q. And this could be won or lost in the trenches, as Coach [Joe] Gillespie just said. Do you relish that?

DYLAN HORTON: Of course. It will be a physical game going into it, and I feel like they are a great offensive team and their offensive line helps them, like, tremendously. So I feel like that's what we have to focus on.

Q. And you have been down a lot of times this year and come back and won. How does that help you going into this game, knowing that you are never out of it, no matter what happens?

DYLAN HORTON: Right. It's the confidence you have going into the game and knowing that you have played your best consistently. It should work out.

Q. How has the time been here in the Valley, in Phoenix?

DYLAN HORTON: It's been great. This is my first time in Phoenix, and it's great to look around. I like the mountains and everything. It's a good view.

Q. Do you have a favorite thing so far you have done, or you have done personally?

DYLAN HORTON: Recently we went to the mall. That was a cool experience. I'm not much of a shopper, but it was cool to walk around.

Q. Some of the guys said it was huge and pretty cool. How has the time been with your teammates?

DYLAN HORTON: It's been great, just hanging out with everybody, especially during the holidays. Everybody misses their family, but you are with your family, your teammates. So it's been a great time.