Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and his staff have been busy identifying and recruiting 2022 targets to join their No. 1-rated 2021 class.

Here are five things we've learned after countless calls and research for our annual basketball recruiting issue (800-421-7751 to order).

1. Seth Trimble has emerged as a top point guard target. We know Howard loves Dug McDaniel, the 5-10 D.C.-area standout, but in speaking with analysts and those close to it, McDaniel is probably closer to 5-8 ... and he doesn't shoot it very well. You need to be an Earl Boykins type (former EMU and NBA guard) to be that small and play in the Big Ten, and we believe they need to see more long ones go in here — soon — if McDaniel is going to stay near the top of the list.

RELATED

RELATED: Culture First: Why Howard & Co. Are Navigating The Portal As Well As Anyone

RELATED: DeVante’ Jones: ‘I Feel Like We’ll Be The Best Team In The Country’



