The NCAA investigation continues into Michigan’s in-person scouting violations. With word that a Notice of Allegations could be coming soon, there is plenty of conflicting information out there regarding the semantics of the investigation.

Whats going on exactly? Is U-M preparing for a bowl ban?

Here’s what we’re hearing after speaking to multiple sources through U-M and NIL circles.

- First and foremost, there is ZERO concern in the athletic department currently about any potential bowl bans. In fact, there was some surprise that was even mentioned at all.

- U-M has felt comfortable and confident throughout the entire investigation as the NCAA still has yet to link the football program with Connor Stalions’ operation. To add, U-M has felt that the investigation has been functionally closed for months.

According to multiple sources, there have been ZERO level 1 charges found regarding U-M as far as punishments go.

- For Connor Stalions, there is confusion as to whether his actions are level 1 or level 3 violations. His failure to cooperate with the NCAA and U-M seem to be the most egregious.

- According to one source: “11.6.1 is a Level 3; the NCAA has been unable to prove he actually violated it. However, the NCAA constitution is distinct from the NCAA bylaws. Because of the 11.6.1 dead ends, the NCAA plans to charge Stalions with ‘conspiracy’ to violate 11.6.1. They are addressing the spirit, not the letter, of the law. They may package together several spiritual violations to create a Level 1/show cause worthy charge.”

- There was a time when U-M felt it wouldn’t receive an NOA at all, considering the findings, though that still remains unclear. There’s been talk that an NOA is coming, but we have yet to confirm a timeline.

- News has come out that CMU has let go of its quarterback coach, Jake Kostner, who did not cooperate with the NCAA regarding the investigation of Connor Stalions on the sidelines against Michigan State. While Kostner and Stalions' relationship stems from their time at Michigan together, this investigation is into CMU's actions and does not involve Michigan.

- The expectation right now is that Stalions could receive some level of show-cause and the Wolverines could face the potential of fines. Is U-M preparing for a fight? There’s no fight to be had, according to multiple sources. A bowl ban? Has never come up once.