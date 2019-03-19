At the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan had two strong performances against Iowa and Minnesota, but faltered against Michigan State in the championship game. Diving deeper into the numbers, the Wolverines had two great offensive performances and two great defensive performances, followed by bad efforts on both ends. Here’s a look at how things went in Chicago for Michigan:

23 threes: Prior to the Big Ten Tournament championship game, Michigan had done a great job all season limiting opponents three-point attempts. However, the Spartans were able to attempt 22 against U-M, the second-most threes the Wolverines allowed since Purdue shot 24 threes on Dec. 1. In two previous games between the two teams, Michigan State shot 20 and 22 threes, which were more than Michigan normally allowed.