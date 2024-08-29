Where are they now? 2024 Michigan Transfers

Michigan had 18 players enter the transfer portal during the winter and spring windows this offseason. Here are where each ended up and where they currently stand on the depth chart with their new teams.

S Keon Sabb, Alabama

Michigan's most significant departure in the transfer portal was safety Keon Sabb, who left for Alabama. A solid contributor, Sabb was looking at an expanded role in 2024. Sabb is expected to start at Rover in the Bama defense, replacing Caleb Downs, who transferred to Ohio State.

CB DJ Waller, Kentucky

Following spring practices, cornerback DJ Waller entered the transfer portal during the spring window. Waller had been competing with Jyaire HIll for the CB2 role opposite Will Johnson. On Kentucky's first depth chart of the season, Waller is the backup to West Bloomfield's Maxwell Harrison.

OL Amir Herring, Kansas

Offensive lineman Amir Herring competed with Nathan Efobi and Dominick Giudice for a spot in the two deep at guard before transferring to Kansas. Herring did not appear in Kansas' season-opening depth chart.

(Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

LB Jeremiah Beasley, Missouri

Jeremiah Beasley was an interesting case, an early enrollee in the spring who transferred to Missouri following spring practices. Beasley had chosen Michigan over Missouri, so it was possibly buyer's remorse. Beasley is not listed on Missouri's depth chart for the season opener, but he is currently considered the fifth or sixth linebacker.

WR Darrius Clemons

Things never clicked for Clemons in Ann Arbor, and he returned to Oregon after the season. Clemons shares the WR3 role with redshirt freshman Taz Reddicks on OSU's first depth chart.

LB Hayden Moore, Washington

Following his redshirt freshman season, during which he did not see gameplay, the Colorado native transferred back west to Washington. Moore was not listed on Washington's initial depth chart.

LB Semaj Bridgeman, Michigan State

Like Moore, Semaj Bridgeman was a linebacker in the 2023 class and did not see action in his freshman season. Bridgeman transferred to Michigan State, where he is expected to play behind the backup WILL Darius Snow.