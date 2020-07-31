Where Is The Threat? MSU No Match For Michigan On Recruiting Trail
There is no threat.
Michigan went into East Lansing and stole rival Michigan State’s top overall target right from their own back yard.
Friday was supposed to be a day of jubilation for new Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and his fanbase. Instead, it ended in tears and showed that Michigan has nothing to worry about on the recruiting trail from its cross-town rival.
Three-star East Lansing (Mich.) High wide receiver Andrel Anthony literally lives a stone’s throw from Spartan Stadium. His mother is a Michigan State alum. His high school head coach is a Michigan State alum. His father is from East Lansing. The entire city bleeds green.
On top of that, Tucker and Michigan State made Anthony its top overall priority this cycle and was considered a lock to land him in the weeks leading up to his decision.
However, a late surge from Michigan turned the tide.
Anthony spurned the hometown Spartans at a live ceremony in East Lansing. This day belonged to the Wolverines.
