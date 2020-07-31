Three-star East Lansing (Mich.) High wide receiver Andrel Anthony literally lives a stone’s throw from Spartan Stadium. His mother is a Michigan State alum. His high school head coach is a Michigan State alum. His father is from East Lansing. The entire city bleeds green.

On top of that, Tucker and Michigan State made Anthony its top overall priority this cycle and was considered a lock to land him in the weeks leading up to his decision.

However, a late surge from Michigan turned the tide.

Anthony spurned the hometown Spartans at a live ceremony in East Lansing. This day belonged to the Wolverines.