With the NBA Draft Process underway, here’s a look at where NBA draft analysts think Michigan’s trio of prospects — forwards Jordan Poole and Ignas Brazdeikis and guards Charles Matthews — are projected to be picked.

• Sean Deveney of Sporting News has one Wolverine in his latest first-round mock draft. He has Brazdeikis going to the Golden State Warriors with the No. 28 pick in the first round.

“Brazdeikis is a talented lefty scorer who needs some defensive work but should be able to contribute to an NBA bench relatively quickly,” he writes.

• Sam Vecenie of the Athletic has Brazdeikis going in the second round with the No. 50 overall pick to the Indiana Pacers.

“Brazdeikis is in a very interesting situation,” he writes. “Even after shooting 39 percent from 3 last season, NBA teams still question his jumper a bit because of his previous rep in high school as an improving shooter, but not a high level one. They also wonder how his athleticism translates on offense, as he’s an advantage scorer who gets by with change of pace.

“Defensively, he was also a fairly big problem for Michigan. But one some level, Brazdeikis is just a tough dude that no one ever wants to play against. There’s a real chance an NBA organization falls in love with him in the pre-draft process and takes him a bit higher than this. But based on skill level, it’s tough for me to get there right now.”

He also has Poole going in the second round with the No. 54 overall pick to the Utah Jazz.

“Similar to Nowell, but with less of a track record to go off of,” he writes. “Poole is a skilled scorer who can get buckets in a hurry when he’s hot, but he disappears when he’s off and doesn’t make an impact anywhere else on the floor. I think someone takes a chance on his skill set developing in the G-League over the next year or so. Utah could use more shooting and scoring, so it’s a fit.”

• Draftnet.com has Brazdeikis going in the second round with the No. 48 overall pick in the draft to the Los Angeles Clippers in its latest mock draft.

• Tankathon.com also has Brazdeikis going in the second with the No. 46 overall pick in the draft to the Orlando Magic in its latest mock draft.

• Jonathan Givony of ESPN has Brazdeikis going in the second round with the No. 40 overall pick to the Sacramento Kings.

• On ESPN’s list of the Top 100 prospects, Brazdeikis slots in at No. 48, Poole at No. 68 and Matthews at No. 69.

• Draftsite.com has Brazdeikis going with the No. 25 pick in the first round to the Portland Trailblazers in its latest mock draft. The website says his player comparison is Jonas Jerebko.

The mock draft also has Poole going in the second round with the No. 32 overall pick to the Knicks. Poole has moved up over the course of the month of April in this website’s various mock drafts. The website says his player comparison is Jordan Clarkson.

• NBADraftRoom.com does not have any Wolverines in its latest mock draft. The website does have Matthews on the bubble in the second round.

“Has ideal size but struggles to shoot the ball,” the website writes. “A below average three-point shooter and a very poor free throw shooter. But has some upside as an athlete with a chance to develop his outside shot.”