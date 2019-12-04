Where Michigan Commits Rank In New 2020 Rivals250
Rivals.com released its new Top 250 national rankings for the 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon.
Rankings week got started on Tuesday as Rivals.com unveiled its Top 100 rankings. Three Michigan commits made the list — four-star running back Blake Corum (No. 67), four-star wide receiver AJ Henning (No. 86) and four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings (No. 91.).
A handful of other Michigan verbal pledges rounded out the new Rivals250, including four-star Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham & Browne Nichols offensive lineman Zak Zinter.
Zinter moved up nine spots to No. 149 overall. Zinter is listed as a tackle but will likely slide inside at the next level. He proved to be a dominant run blocker as a senior and was named the top offensive lineman in New England.
Zinter committed to Michigan back in May and has remained completely solid. He visited for ‘The Game’ over the weekend.
Four-star Baltimore St. Frances linebacker Osman Savage also made a small jump in the rankings as he moved up eight spots to No. 166 overall.
Savage was a stalwart for national powerhouse St. Frances, which finished the year ranked No. 4 in the country, per MaxPreps.
Savage has been committed to Michigan since January and remains solid. He is a versatile backer that could play multiple spots in the Wolverines' defensive scheme.
While Zinter and Savage moved up, four-star Belleville (Mich.) High defensive back Andre Seldon took a bit of a tumble.
Seldon remained in the Rivals250 ranking but moved down 23 spots to No. 232 overall. There are question marks in regards to Seldon’s size, but he has great ball skills and versatility. He could be a great nickel at the next level.
Seldon committed to Michigan in June of 2018 and has never wavered from his verbal pledge.
Four-star West Bloomfield (Mich.) High linebacker Cornell Wheeler also remained in the Rivals250 rankings but dropped nine spots to No. 245 overall. Wheeler was was a tackling machine for West Bloomfield this year and was named Detroit metro MVP.
Wheeler is a true physical inside linebacker and may be one of the more undervalued members of Michigan’s class. He committed to the Wolverines in September of last year and remains solid.
Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class is ranked No. 10 nationally with 23 verbal commits.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook