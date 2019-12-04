Rivals.com released its new Top 250 national rankings for the 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon. Rankings week got started on Tuesday as Rivals.com unveiled its Top 100 rankings. Three Michigan commits made the list — four-star running back Blake Corum (No. 67), four-star wide receiver AJ Henning (No. 86) and four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings (No. 91.). A handful of other Michigan verbal pledges rounded out the new Rivals250, including four-star Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham & Browne Nichols offensive lineman Zak Zinter.

Baltimore linebacker Osman Savage is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)

Zinter moved up nine spots to No. 149 overall. Zinter is listed as a tackle but will likely slide inside at the next level. He proved to be a dominant run blocker as a senior and was named the top offensive lineman in New England. Zinter committed to Michigan back in May and has remained completely solid. He visited for ‘The Game’ over the weekend.

Four-star Baltimore St. Frances linebacker Osman Savage also made a small jump in the rankings as he moved up eight spots to No. 166 overall. Savage was a stalwart for national powerhouse St. Frances, which finished the year ranked No. 4 in the country, per MaxPreps. Savage has been committed to Michigan since January and remains solid. He is a versatile backer that could play multiple spots in the Wolverines' defensive scheme.

While Zinter and Savage moved up, four-star Belleville (Mich.) High defensive back Andre Seldon took a bit of a tumble. Seldon remained in the Rivals250 ranking but moved down 23 spots to No. 232 overall. There are question marks in regards to Seldon’s size, but he has great ball skills and versatility. He could be a great nickel at the next level. Seldon committed to Michigan in June of 2018 and has never wavered from his verbal pledge.