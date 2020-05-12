Despite the pandemic forcing offseason activities like camps and 7-on-7 tournaments to be put on hold, the Rivals.com national team spent some time in the film room and made some minor tweaks to the Top 250 rankings in the 2021 class. However, the new Rivals250 doesn’t bring good news to Michigan fans. All five of Michigan’s commits in the rankings suffered drops. Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy remains the highest ranked recruit in the class. He came in at No. 33 overall, falling two spots from the last update.

Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson is committed to Michigan. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Just before the dead period, McCarthy was sensational for his 7v7 team, Midwest Boom, at Pylon Chicago and Pylon Las Vegas. He has also been hard at work with private quarterback trainer Greg Holcomb over the last two months. The most often asked questions in regards to ranking McCarthy are about his size. But those questions now seems a bit ludicrous. The La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy product has bulked up quite a bit as of late and is hovering around 200 pounds.