Where Michigan Commits Rank In Updated Rivals250
Despite the pandemic forcing offseason activities like camps and 7-on-7 tournaments to be put on hold, the Rivals.com national team spent some time in the film room and made some minor tweaks to the Top 250 rankings in the 2021 class.
However, the new Rivals250 doesn’t bring good news to Michigan fans. All five of Michigan’s commits in the rankings suffered drops.
Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy remains the highest ranked recruit in the class. He came in at No. 33 overall, falling two spots from the last update.
Just before the dead period, McCarthy was sensational for his 7v7 team, Midwest Boom, at Pylon Chicago and Pylon Las Vegas. He has also been hard at work with private quarterback trainer Greg Holcomb over the last two months.
The most often asked questions in regards to ranking McCarthy are about his size. But those questions now seems a bit ludicrous. The La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy product has bulked up quite a bit as of late and is hovering around 200 pounds.
Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi and Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s tight end Louis Hansen both suffered minor drops as well.
El-Hadi moved down from No. 49 to No. 51, while Hansen moved down from No. 66 to No. 68.
There were talks about Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Greg Crippen moving up in the rankings. However, Crippen tumbled a bit, moving down seven spots to No. 136.
Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech offensive lineman Raheem Anderson suffered the biggest drop of the Michigan commits, sliding down 10 spots to No. 149. Still, Anderson proved to be one of the top centers in the country as a junior and led Cass Tech on a deep playoff run.
Overall, Michigan has 13 commits in its 2021 recruiting class and entered the day ranked No. 6 nationally.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook