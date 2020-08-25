Where Michigan Commits Rank In Updated Rivals250
Despite the pandemic limiting offseason activities like camps and 7-on-7 tournaments, the Rivals.com national team spent some time in the film room and at as many events as possible and made some minor tweaks to the Top 250 rankings in the 2021 class.
The update brought some good news as Fresno (Calif.) Central wide receiver Xavier Worthy made the huge leap from three-star prospect to the No. 57 overall prospect in the country.
Worthy was one of the most underrated prospects nationally this cycle. He had a big junior season, recording 54 receptions for 992 yards and 16 touchdowns, and blew up on the recruiting trail this offseason.
Worthy committed to Michigan in July over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Washington and several other major programs.
Rivals100 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy quarterback and Michigan commit JJ McCarthy received a slight bump from No. 33 to No. 30 overall. McCarthy was a top performer at the Elite 11 Finals earlier this summer.
McCarthy remains the highest rated commit in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
The rest of Michigan’s 2021 commits suffered all suffered minor drops.
In the Top 100, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi fell from No. 51 to No. 54, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s tight end Louis Hansen moved down from No. 68 to No. 70 and Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker Junior Colson dropped from No. 83 to No. 87.
Outside the Top 100, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Greg Crippen moved down from No. 136 to No. 145, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech offensive lineman Raheem Anderson fell from No. 149 to No. 155 and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro defensive end Quintin Somerville dropped from No. 151 to No. 160.
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver Cristian Dixon suffered the biggest drop out of all the Michigan commits, falling 11 spots from No. 175 to No. 186.
Overall, Michigan has 21 commits in its 2021 recruiting class and entered the day ranked No. 7 nationally.
