Despite the pandemic limiting offseason activities like camps and 7-on-7 tournaments, the Rivals.com national team spent some time in the film room and at as many events as possible and made some minor tweaks to the Top 250 rankings in the 2021 class. The update brought some good news as Fresno (Calif.) Central wide receiver Xavier Worthy made the huge leap from three-star prospect to the No. 57 overall prospect in the country. Worthy was one of the most underrated prospects nationally this cycle. He had a big junior season, recording 54 receptions for 992 yards and 16 touchdowns, and blew up on the recruiting trail this offseason.

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Worthy committed to Michigan in July over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Washington and several other major programs. Rivals100 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy quarterback and Michigan commit JJ McCarthy received a slight bump from No. 33 to No. 30 overall. McCarthy was a top performer at the Elite 11 Finals earlier this summer. McCarthy remains the highest rated commit in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.