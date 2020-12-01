High school football returned this fall in several states despite the ongoing pandemic. The Rivals.com national team spent some time in the film room and at as many games as possible and made some adjustments to the Top 250 rankings in the 2021 class. The update, however, was not kind to Michigan commits. Before we dive into the negative, let’s focus in on the positive. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jaydon Hood made the jump from three-star prospect to four-star prospect and is now ranked as the No. 223 overall recruit in the country.

Florida linebacker Jaydon Hood is committed to Michigan (Rivals.com)

Hood transferred to powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas this offseason and has helped lead his new team to a deep run in the Florida state playoffs. In six games this season, Hood has notched 37 tackles while rotating in and out of the lineup. Aside from Hood, no other Michigan commits got bumped into the new Rivals250 nor did any previous members see bumps in their rankings. In fact, every Michigan pledge in the Rivals250 saw their ranking drop.

The biggest faller of the bunch was Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro defensive lineman Quintin Somerville, who dropped from No. 161 to completely out of the Rivals250. Somerville has maintained his four-star status but is no longer a Top 250 prospect. Two other big fallers were Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi and Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood linebacker Branden Jennings. El-Hadi dropped 36 spots from No. 54 to No. 90, while Jennings moved down 31 spots from No. 52 to No. 83. Several other Michigan commits suffered double-digit drops as well. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Greg Crippen fell 18 spots from No. 145 to No. 163, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver Cristian Dixon slid down 14 spots from No. 187 to No. 201, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s tight end Louis Hansen dropped 12 spots from No. 70 to No. 82 and Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech offensive lineman Raheem Anderson moved down 10 spots from No. 156 to No. 166.