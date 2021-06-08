Where Michigan Commits Rank In Updated Rivals250
The Rivals.com national team spent some time in the film room and at as many events as possible this offseason and made some tweaks to the Top 250 rankings in the 2022 class.
Michigan cornerback commit Will Johnson remained a five-star recruit but did drop down two spots from the No. 13 overall prospect in the country to No. 15. Johnson is ranked as the No. 4 cornerback nationally, coming in behind fellow five-stars Jaheim Singletary, Domani Jackson and Denver Harris.
“Of the five-star cornerbacks, Will Johnson is the biggest and arguably the most physical,” said Rivals.com Director of Recruiting Adam Gorney. “What he might lack in elite speed, the Michigan commit makes up in great coverage skills and a toughness to jam receivers at the line and drive them out of bounds. That mindset should translate well to the Big Ten.”
Johnson committed to Michigan in February over offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and others.
Johnson is set to make an official visit to USC next week as the Trojans are continuing to make a push. However, Johnson, a Michigan legacy, will make an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend and an official visit on June 18.
The next highest rated Michigan commit in the new Rivals250 is four-star La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy Tyler Morris, who checked in as the No. 87 overall prospect nationally. Morris dropped nine spots from No. 78.
Morris committed to Michigan over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and others in April.
Morris had a dominant sophomore season that saw him rack up more than 1,700 yards of total offense and 24 touchdowns. Unfortunately, Morris suffered a torn ACL during his spring junior season and will not be able to suit up as a senior.
Outside of Johnson and Morris, there are no Michigan commits in the updated Rivals250.
Michigan currently holds seven verbal pledges and has the No. 19 ranked 2022 recruiting class nationally, per Rivals.com.
