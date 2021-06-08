Where Michigan Commits Rank In Updated Rivals250

The Rivals.com national team spent some time in the film room and at as many events as possible this offseason and made some tweaks to the Top 250 rankings in the 2022 class. Michigan cornerback commit Will Johnson remained a five-star recruit but did drop down two spots from the No. 13 overall prospect in the country to No. 15. Johnson is ranked as the No. 4 cornerback nationally, coming in behind fellow five-stars Jaheim Singletary, Domani Jackson and Denver Harris.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“Of the five-star cornerbacks, Will Johnson is the biggest and arguably the most physical,” said Rivals.com Director of Recruiting Adam Gorney. “What he might lack in elite speed, the Michigan commit makes up in great coverage skills and a toughness to jam receivers at the line and drive them out of bounds. That mindset should translate well to the Big Ten.” Johnson committed to Michigan in February over offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and others. Johnson is set to make an official visit to USC next week as the Trojans are continuing to make a push. However, Johnson, a Michigan legacy, will make an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend and an official visit on June 18.