Where Michigan Football Ranked in New AP & Coaches Polls

Michigan football is at No. 4 in both the AP & Coaches Polls.

The AP's top-four is unchanged as Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee & U-M remain unbeaten.

However, in the Coaches Poll, the Wolverines dropped a spot to No. 4, swapping spots with No. 3 Tennessee, who dominated FCS Tennessee-Martin as Michigan enjoyed its bye week.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State rebounded from its 41-17 loss to the Wolverines with a blowout of its own over Minnesota and sits at No. 13 in both polls with a three-spot rise.

Illinois (No. 17/No. 18) is the only other team from the Big Ten ranked. a week before Michigan travels to Columbus to play at No. 2 Ohio State, the Illini travel to Ann Arbor in Week 12.

TCU (7-0) is up to No. 7 after a home win over No. 22 Kansas State. Oregon (8), Oklahoma State (9), and Wake Forest (10) entered the top 10 in both polls. USC tied with the Demon Deacons for the 10th spot in the AP Poll.

Here's a look at both polls:

AP Poll:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC/Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State.

23. Tulane

24. N.C. State

25. South Carolina

USA Today Coaches Poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. Wake Forest

11. USC

12. Ole Miss

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. UCLA

16. Syracuse

17. Kentucky

18. Cincinnati

19. Illinois

20. LSU

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. N.C. State

24. Tulane

25. South Carolina


---

