Where Michigan Football Ranked in New AP & Coaches Polls
Michigan football is at No. 4 in both the AP & Coaches Polls.
The AP's top-four is unchanged as Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee & U-M remain unbeaten.
However, in the Coaches Poll, the Wolverines dropped a spot to No. 4, swapping spots with No. 3 Tennessee, who dominated FCS Tennessee-Martin as Michigan enjoyed its bye week.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State rebounded from its 41-17 loss to the Wolverines with a blowout of its own over Minnesota and sits at No. 13 in both polls with a three-spot rise.
Illinois (No. 17/No. 18) is the only other team from the Big Ten ranked. a week before Michigan travels to Columbus to play at No. 2 Ohio State, the Illini travel to Ann Arbor in Week 12.
TCU (7-0) is up to No. 7 after a home win over No. 22 Kansas State. Oregon (8), Oklahoma State (9), and Wake Forest (10) entered the top 10 in both polls. USC tied with the Demon Deacons for the 10th spot in the AP Poll.
Here's a look at both polls:
AP Poll:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Tennessee
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC/Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State.
23. Tulane
24. N.C. State
25. South Carolina
USA Today Coaches Poll
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Tennessee
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. Wake Forest
11. USC
12. Ole Miss
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. UCLA
16. Syracuse
17. Kentucky
18. Cincinnati
19. Illinois
20. LSU
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. N.C. State
24. Tulane
25. South Carolina
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram