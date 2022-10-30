Michigan football is at No. 4 in both the AP & Coaches Polls.

The AP's top-four is unchanged as Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee & U-M remain unbeaten.

However, the Volunteers, who ranked 3rd a week ago, are tied with the Buckeyes, making both teams No. 2, leaving U-M at 4th.

In the Coaches Poll, Tennessee leapfrogged the Wolverines for the 3rd spot.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State dropped three spots in both polls from No. 13 to No. 16.

Illinois (No. 14/No. 13) is the only other ranked Big Ten team after a dominant road win at Nebraska. A week before Michigan travels to Columbus to play at No. 2 Ohio State, the Illini travel to Ann Arbor. Suddenly, that could be a top 10 matchup — OK, Brett Bielema.

The top 10 in both polls is rounded out by a combination of Clemson (No. 5), Alabama (No. 6), TCU (No. 7), Oregon (No. 8), and USC (No. 9). UCLA (AP) & Ole Miss (Coaches) each earned a top 10 spot.

Here's a look at both polls:

AP Poll:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

2. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. UCLA

11. Ole Miss

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Illinois

15. LSU

16. Penn State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Wake Forest

21. N.C. State

22. Syracuse

23. Liberty

24. Oregon State

25. UCF

USA Today Coaches Poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. Ole Miss

11. UCLA

12. Utah

13. Illinois

14. Kansas State

15. North Carolina

16. Penn State

17. LSU

18. Oklahoma State

19. Wake Forest

20. NC State

21. Tulane

22. Syracuse

23. Liberty

24. Kentucky

25. UCF





