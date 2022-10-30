Where Michigan Football Ranks In New AP, Coaches Polls
Michigan football is at No. 4 in both the AP & Coaches Polls.
The AP's top-four is unchanged as Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee & U-M remain unbeaten.
However, the Volunteers, who ranked 3rd a week ago, are tied with the Buckeyes, making both teams No. 2, leaving U-M at 4th.
In the Coaches Poll, Tennessee leapfrogged the Wolverines for the 3rd spot.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State dropped three spots in both polls from No. 13 to No. 16.
Illinois (No. 14/No. 13) is the only other ranked Big Ten team after a dominant road win at Nebraska. A week before Michigan travels to Columbus to play at No. 2 Ohio State, the Illini travel to Ann Arbor. Suddenly, that could be a top 10 matchup — OK, Brett Bielema.
The top 10 in both polls is rounded out by a combination of Clemson (No. 5), Alabama (No. 6), TCU (No. 7), Oregon (No. 8), and USC (No. 9). UCLA (AP) & Ole Miss (Coaches) each earned a top 10 spot.
Here's a look at both polls:
AP Poll:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
2. Tennessee
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. UCLA
11. Ole Miss
12. Utah
13. Kansas State
14. Illinois
15. LSU
16. Penn State
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Wake Forest
21. N.C. State
22. Syracuse
23. Liberty
24. Oregon State
25. UCF
USA Today Coaches Poll
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Tennessee
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. Ole Miss
11. UCLA
12. Utah
13. Illinois
14. Kansas State
15. North Carolina
16. Penn State
17. LSU
18. Oklahoma State
19. Wake Forest
20. NC State
21. Tulane
22. Syracuse
23. Liberty
24. Kentucky
25. UCF
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram