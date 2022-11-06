Where Michigan Football Ranks In New AP, Coaches Polls after Week 10
Michigan football is at No. 3 in both the AP & Coaches Polls.
The AP's top four saw a little bit of a change this week, as Georgia takes the No. 1 overall spot back after its big win over Tennessee, Ohio State sits at No. 2 and newcomer TCU cracks the top four appearing at No. 4 overall.
Previous No. 1, Tennessee, dropped to No. 5 after its loss to the Bulldogs.
Things look the same at the top of the Coaches Poll, with the top five teams being set in stone.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State jumped up one spot from last week and is now ranked No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and sits No. 14 in the AP Poll.
Illinois plummeted in the AP Poll after its upset loss to Michigan State, dropping seven spots to No. 21 and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll.
Here's a look at both polls:
AP Poll:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. Oregon
7. LSU
8. USC
9. UCLA
10. Alabama
11. Ole Miss
12. Clemson
13. Utah
14. Penn State
15. North Carolina
16. Tulane
17. NC State
18. Texas
19. Liberty
20. Notre Dame
21. Illinois
22. UCF
23. Kansas State
24. Washington
25. Florida State
USA Today Coaches Poll
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. Oregon
7. USC
8. LSU
9. Ole Miss
10. UCLA
11. Alabama
12. Clemson
13. Utah
14. North Carolina
15. Penn State
16. NC State
17. Tulane
18. Texas
19. Liberty
20. Illinois
21. UCF
22. Kansas State
23. Washington
24. Kentucky
25. Notre Dame
