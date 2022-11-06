Michigan football is at No. 3 in both the AP & Coaches Polls.

The AP's top four saw a little bit of a change this week, as Georgia takes the No. 1 overall spot back after its big win over Tennessee, Ohio State sits at No. 2 and newcomer TCU cracks the top four appearing at No. 4 overall.

Previous No. 1, Tennessee, dropped to No. 5 after its loss to the Bulldogs.

Things look the same at the top of the Coaches Poll, with the top five teams being set in stone.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State jumped up one spot from last week and is now ranked No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and sits No. 14 in the AP Poll.

Illinois plummeted in the AP Poll after its upset loss to Michigan State, dropping seven spots to No. 21 and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll.

Here's a look at both polls:

AP Poll:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon

7. LSU

8. USC

9. UCLA

10. Alabama

11. Ole Miss

12. Clemson

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. North Carolina

16. Tulane

17. NC State

18. Texas

19. Liberty

20. Notre Dame

21. Illinois

22. UCF

23. Kansas State

24. Washington

25. Florida State

USA Today Coaches Poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon

7. USC

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

10. UCLA

11. Alabama

12. Clemson

13. Utah

14. North Carolina

15. Penn State

16. NC State

17. Tulane

18. Texas

19. Liberty

20. Illinois

21. UCF

22. Kansas State

23. Washington

24. Kentucky

25. Notre Dame





