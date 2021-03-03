Michigan Wolverines football has moved up in the class of 2022 national recruiting rankings. Four-star Eastpointe (Mich.) High wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent committed to Michigan Wolverines football on Wednesday, choosing the Maize and Blue over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia and others. Trent's relationship with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and safeties coach Ron Bellamy were paramount for Michigan to seal the deal and earn his pledge and fend off in-state rival Michigan State in the process. RELATED: Commit Impact: What Landing Tay'Shawn Trent Means For Michigan RELATED: Four-Star WR Tay'Shawn Trent Commits To Michigan

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has a top-10 2022 recruiting class. (USA Today Sports Images)

The Wolverines ranked 17th in Rivals.com's team recruiting rankings entering this week, but after commitments from five-star Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson, who decided on Sunday, and Trent, they sit at No. 10 nationally. Michigan is now within striking distance of No. 9 Florida State. Trent being a 5.8 four-star gave Michigan 105 ranking points, which gives the Maize and Blue a total of 742 points to the Seminoles' 762. One more commitment would put Michigan ahead of FSU and No. 8 Notre Dame, which has 789 points. FSU is the only team ranked ahead of Michigan with less commitments in their class.

The seventh member of the Wolverines' 2022 class, Johnson joins the aforementioned Johnson, Germantown (Tenn.) High four-star defensive back Kody Jones, Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson four-star athlete Taylor Groves, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge three-star offensive lineman Connor Jones, River Rouge (Mich.) High three-star defensive tackle Davonte Miles and Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee three-star tight end Marlin Klein. The Maize and Blue have the third-ranked class in the Big Ten, trailing only Ohio State (No. 1) and Penn State (No. 7).

Big Ten Recruiting Rankings