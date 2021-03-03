Michigan has scored its second commitment of the week. This time around, the Wolverines notched a verbal pledge from four-star Eastpointe (Mich.) High wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent, who sided with U-M just a few days after five-star cornerback Will Johnson. Trent picked Michigan over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia and others.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

"Michigan plays tough teams, and they’ve had some good receivers like Donovan Peoples-Jones," Trent said. "He’s one of my favorite receivers. I like the way they practice. Everything about the way they run the program is smooth. It's a great school." Michigan State was considered the favorite for Trent for the large majority of the process. MSU head coach Mel Tucker and his staff went all in on Trent and made him one of their top overall priorities. However, Michigan made a strong push and turned the tide — just like it did with signees Andrel Anthony and Rayshaun Benny last cycle. A big reason Michigan was able to knock off its in-state rival yet again was offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who offered Trent last year and built up a strong relationship with him.