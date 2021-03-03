Four-Star WR Tay'Shawn Trent Commits To Michigan
Michigan has scored its second commitment of the week.
This time around, the Wolverines notched a verbal pledge from four-star Eastpointe (Mich.) High wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent, who sided with U-M just a few days after five-star cornerback Will Johnson.
Trent picked Michigan over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia and others.
"Michigan plays tough teams, and they’ve had some good receivers like Donovan Peoples-Jones," Trent said. "He’s one of my favorite receivers. I like the way they practice. Everything about the way they run the program is smooth. It's a great school."
Michigan State was considered the favorite for Trent for the large majority of the process. MSU head coach Mel Tucker and his staff went all in on Trent and made him one of their top overall priorities.
However, Michigan made a strong push and turned the tide — just like it did with signees Andrel Anthony and Rayshaun Benny last cycle.
A big reason Michigan was able to knock off its in-state rival yet again was offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who offered Trent last year and built up a strong relationship with him.
"He's a coach that you can look at as a friend," Trent said. "But you don't necessarily treat him as a friend. He's a best friend but a coach at the same time. He likes me as a big guy on the outside and sees me as a strong, physical receiver. We have a great relationship.
“We actually talk about stuff like the food he’s had down south, and the food we have up here. I want to try some of that down south food (laughs). But he’s just a cool dude and a good coach."
Trent recorded 32 receptions for 548 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior last season. He also started at linebacker and has the potential to grow into a flex end at the next level.
Trent, however, sees himself sticking at wide receiver last year and likened his game to one of the NFL's best wide outs.
"If I'm comparing myself to a receiver, I would say Julio Jones," Trent said. "He's a strong receiver with good hands. He's physical off the line, and he's not slow. If you underestimate his speed, it's going to be there when you don't expect it."
Trent is the seventh member of Michigan's 2022 recruiting class and first wide receiver commit.
At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Trent is ranked as the No. 33 wide receiver nationally and No. 5 overall prospect in the state of Michigan, per Rivals.com.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook