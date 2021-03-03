 What Landing Tay'Shawn Trent Means For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
Commit Impact: What Landing Tay'Shawn Trent Means For Michigan

Michigan scored a big commitment when four-star Eastpointe (Mich.) High wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent sided with the Wolverines on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder picked Michigan over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia and others.

RELATED: Trent Commits to Michigan

RELATED: TV: Breaking Down Trent's Commitment

Trent is the seventh member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Trent's commitment means for the Wolverines:

