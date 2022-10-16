Where Michigan landed in new AP & Coaches Polls
Michigan football is moving on up following a statement win over Penn State.
After the 41-17 demolition of the previous consensus No. 10 Nittany Lions, U-M moved up a spot to No. 4 in the AP Poll and two spots from to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, receiving one first-place vote in the latter.
In the AP Poll, Tennessee vaulted three spots to No. 3, ahead of the Wolverines, after beating Alabama, who fell three spots to No. 6. The top two remain unaffected as No. 1 Georgia held onto the top spot ahead of No. 2 Ohio State.
The Coaches Poll had the same top-two, but Michigan is a spot ahead of Tennessee at No. 3, opposite of the AP.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State dropped six spots to No. 16 in both polls, while Illinois is up six spots to No. 18 in the AP while it jumped from 27 to No. 20 in the Coaches Poll. Purdue is ranked No. 26 and No. 30, respectively.
Michigan has two ranked opponents left on in its schedule -- No. 2 Ohio State & No. 18/20 Illinois --, and it'll play them consecutively in the season's final two weeks.
The Wolverines have the 31st strongest strength of schedule in college football, according to TeamRankings.com.
Here's a look at both polls:
Coaches Poll
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. Tennessee
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. Ole Miss
8. TCU
9. Oregon
10. UCLA
11. Oklahoma State
12. USC
13. Wake Forest
14. Syracuse
15. Utah
16. Penn State
17. Kansas State
18. Kentucky
19. Cincinnati
20. Illinois
21. Texas
22. North Carolina
23. NC State
24. Mississippi State
25. Tulane
AP Poll
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Tennessee
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. Ole Miss
8. TCU
9. UCLA
10. Oregon
11. Oklahoma State
12. USC
13. Wake Forest
14. Syracuse
15. Utah
16. Penn State
17. Kansas State
18. Illinois
19. Kentucky
20. Texas
21. Cincinnati
22. North Carolina
23. NC State
24. Mississippi State
25. Tulane
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram