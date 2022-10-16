Michigan football is moving on up following a statement win over Penn State.

After the 41-17 demolition of the previous consensus No. 10 Nittany Lions, U-M moved up a spot to No. 4 in the AP Poll and two spots from to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, receiving one first-place vote in the latter.

In the AP Poll, Tennessee vaulted three spots to No. 3, ahead of the Wolverines, after beating Alabama, who fell three spots to No. 6. The top two remain unaffected as No. 1 Georgia held onto the top spot ahead of No. 2 Ohio State.

The Coaches Poll had the same top-two, but Michigan is a spot ahead of Tennessee at No. 3, opposite of the AP.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State dropped six spots to No. 16 in both polls, while Illinois is up six spots to No. 18 in the AP while it jumped from 27 to No. 20 in the Coaches Poll. Purdue is ranked No. 26 and No. 30, respectively.

Michigan has two ranked opponents left on in its schedule -- No. 2 Ohio State & No. 18/20 Illinois --, and it'll play them consecutively in the season's final two weeks.

The Wolverines have the 31st strongest strength of schedule in college football, according to TeamRankings.com.

Here's a look at both polls:

Coaches Poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Tennessee

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. Oregon

10. UCLA

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Kentucky

19. Cincinnati

20. Illinois

21. Texas

22. North Carolina

23. NC State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane

AP Poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Illinois

19. Kentucky

20. Texas

21. Cincinnati

22. North Carolina

23. NC State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane