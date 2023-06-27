One of the major talking points from a national standpoint about Michigan's 2022 season was the Wolverines' strength of schedule, or, in this case, lack of strength.

While the program can't help how the schedule falls from a conference standpoint, it's not going to apologize for having an easier road than others. This year, it's looking to be another easier road for the program, with the most difficult game on the schedule at this point of the offseason is a date with Penn State in Happy Valley.

CBS Sports released its Big Ten strength of schedule rankings this week, with the Wolverines landing near the middle of the pack in terms of difficulty, ranking number nine in the conference.

Here is what the outlet had to say about its positioning:

The Wolverines played one of the easiest nonconference schedules in the country last season, and it worked out well, so why change things up? While it's a little harder this year, I wouldn't anticipate home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green as major obstacles. Outside of the season finale against Ohio State, the Wolverines could be favored by at least three scores in every home game. They also get a favorable West draw with Nebraska, Minnesota and Purdue, though the Nebraska and Minnesota games are on the road in consecutive weeks.