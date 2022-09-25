The top five teams in college football remain unchanged from a week ago.

Both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll aligned with the same top-five.

Michigan stayed at No. 4 in both polls following a 34-27 win over previously undefeated Maryland. Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State remained ahead of the Wolverines in that order, while Clemson stayed behind U-M at No. 5.

In both polls, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, and North Carolina State entered the top 10, though in different orders, as the AP Poll has the Cowboys at No. 9 while the Coaches ranked them seventh.

Texas, Florida, and Miami dropped out of both polls after losses.

Outside of the Buckeyes & Wolverines, the Big Ten had two other teams ranked in each poll, with Penn State nearing the top 10 (No. 11, AP; No. 12, Coaches) and Minnesota (No. 21/23) inserted itself into both polls after pummeling previously ranked Michigan State, who dropped out of the AP last week and this week, dropped out of the Coaches' poll.

Michigan has two ranked teams left on its schedule in No. 3 Ohio State (away) and No. 11/12 Penn State (home).

The Wolverines play previously ranked Iowa next week but won't play a top 25 team until Week 7 when U-M hosts the Nittany Lions for a potential top 10 matchup.



