Another week goes by, and Michigan football remains in the upper echelon of college football.

The Wolverines are No. 3 in both the AP Poll & USA Today Coaches Poll after a 34-3 win over Nebraska in Week 11.

With The Game approaching quickly, Ohio State remains undisputed at No. 2 in both polls.

Georgia is the unanimous No. 1.

Penn State is the only other Big Ten team in the polls, at No. 11 (AP) & 12 (Coaches).

To view each poll, follow the links below:

AP Poll

Coaches Poll