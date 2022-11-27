News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-27 16:31:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 13

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?

Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.

Offense

Scoring offense:

Last Week: 9th (39.4)

This Week: 7th (39.8)

Rushing yards per game:

Last Week: 4th (243.8)

This Week: 5th (244.5)

Passing yards per game:

Last Week: 99th (208.8)

This Week: 91st (214.6)

Total Offense:

Last Week: 23rd (452.6)

This Week: 24th (459.1)

Total first downs:

Last Week: 19th (268)

This Week: T-23rd (284)

Turnovers lost:

Last Week: 3rd (6)

This Week: 2nd (6)

Third down conversion percentage:

Last Week: 20th (46.9%)

This Week: 18th (46.6%)

Red zone offense:

Last Week: 8th (93.2%)

This Week: 7th (93.3%)

Tackles for loss allowed:

Last Week: T-31st (4.55)

This Week: T-31st (4.58)

Sacks allowed:

Last Week: T-16th (1.09)

This Week: T-17th (1.08)

Defense

Scoring defense:

Last Week: 2nd (11.73)

This Week: 3rd (12.67)

Total defense:

Last Week: 1st (241.3)

This Week: 2nd (262.2)

Rushing defense:

Last Week: 2nd (79.5)

This Week: 3rd (84.8)

Passing yards allowed:

Last Week: 5th (161.7)

This Week: 11th (177.3)

Total first downs allowed:

Last Week: 3rd (147)

This Week: 4th (170)

Turnovers gained:

Last Week: T-116 (11)

This Week: 105th (13)

Team sacks:

Last Week: T-22nd (2.82)

This Week: T-28th (2.67)

Team tackles for loss:

Last Week: T-75th (5.5)

This Week: T-85th (5.2)

Opponent third down conversion percentage:

Last Week: 14th (30.4%)

This Week: 12th (30.5%)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}