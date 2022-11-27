PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-27 16:31:42 -0600') }}
football
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 13
Josh Henschke
Maize&BlueReview
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?
Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.
Offense
Scoring offense:
Last Week: 9th (39.4)
This Week: 7th (39.8)
Rushing yards per game:
Last Week: 4th (243.8)
This Week: 5th (244.5)
Passing yards per game:
Last Week: 99th (208.8)
This Week: 91st (214.6)
Total Offense:
Last Week: 23rd (452.6)
This Week: 24th (459.1)
Total first downs:
Last Week: 19th (268)
This Week: T-23rd (284)
Turnovers lost:
Last Week: 3rd (6)
This Week: 2nd (6)
Third down conversion percentage:
Last Week: 20th (46.9%)
This Week: 18th (46.6%)
Red zone offense:
Last Week: 8th (93.2%)
This Week: 7th (93.3%)
Tackles for loss allowed:
Last Week: T-31st (4.55)
This Week: T-31st (4.58)
Sacks allowed:
Last Week: T-16th (1.09)
This Week: T-17th (1.08)
Defense
Scoring defense:
Last Week: 2nd (11.73)
This Week: 3rd (12.67)
Total defense:
Last Week: 1st (241.3)
This Week: 2nd (262.2)
Rushing defense:
Last Week: 2nd (79.5)
This Week: 3rd (84.8)
Passing yards allowed:
Last Week: 5th (161.7)
This Week: 11th (177.3)
Total first downs allowed:
Last Week: 3rd (147)
This Week: 4th (170)
Turnovers gained:
Last Week: T-116 (11)
This Week: 105th (13)
Team sacks:
Last Week: T-22nd (2.82)
This Week: T-28th (2.67)
Team tackles for loss:
Last Week: T-75th (5.5)
This Week: T-85th (5.2)
Opponent third down conversion percentage:
Last Week: 14th (30.4%)
This Week: 12th (30.5%)