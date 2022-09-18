News More News
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 3

Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?

Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.

Offense

Points per game: 1st (55.3)

Rushing yards per game: T-17th (231.3)

Passing yards per game: 41st (266.3)

Offensive yards per game: 21st (497.7)

First downs per game: T-38th (74)

Turnovers lost: T-5th (1)

Third down conversion percentage: 35th (48.3%)

Red zone offense: T-1st (100%)

Tackles for loss allowed per game: T-8th (3)

Sacks allowed per game: T-59th (1.67)

Defense

Scoring defense: T-4th (5.67)

Total defense: 3rd (194.0)

Rushing defense: T-38th (102.7)

Passing defense: 3rd (91.3)

First downs allowed per game: T-4th (33)

Turnovers gained: T-95th (3)

Sacks per game: T-27th (2.67)

Tackles for loss per game: T-51st (6.0)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: T-14th (25%)

Special Teams

Average yards per punt return: 28th (12.42)

Average yards per kick return: T-78th (18)

Average yards per punt: T-61st (20.67)

Field goal percentage: T-42nd (80%)

