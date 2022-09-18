Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 3
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?
Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.
Offense
Points per game: 1st (55.3)
Rushing yards per game: T-17th (231.3)
Passing yards per game: 41st (266.3)
Offensive yards per game: 21st (497.7)
First downs per game: T-38th (74)
Turnovers lost: T-5th (1)
Third down conversion percentage: 35th (48.3%)
Red zone offense: T-1st (100%)
Tackles for loss allowed per game: T-8th (3)
Sacks allowed per game: T-59th (1.67)
Defense
Scoring defense: T-4th (5.67)
Total defense: 3rd (194.0)
Rushing defense: T-38th (102.7)
Passing defense: 3rd (91.3)
First downs allowed per game: T-4th (33)
Turnovers gained: T-95th (3)
Sacks per game: T-27th (2.67)
Tackles for loss per game: T-51st (6.0)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: T-14th (25%)
Special Teams
Average yards per punt return: 28th (12.42)
Average yards per kick return: T-78th (18)
Average yards per punt: T-61st (20.67)
Field goal percentage: T-42nd (80%)