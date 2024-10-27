Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 9

Advertisement

in other news

Michigan, Michigan State reflect on postgame scuffle

Michigan, Michigan State reflect on postgame scuffle

The Wolverines and Spartans played a clean, physical game on Saturday night, but ended in a postgame skirmish

 • Seth Berry
Everything Sherrone Moore said following win over Michigan State

Everything Sherrone Moore said following win over Michigan State

Everything Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said following the Wolverines 24-17 win over Michigan State.

 • Trevor McCue
Live updates: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Live updates: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Michigan football (4-3) hosts rival Michigan State under the lights for a 7:40 p.m. kickoff with the Paul Bunyan Trophy

 • Seth Berry
Three takeaways: Michigan overcomes slow start, beats rival MSU, 24-17

Three takeaways: Michigan overcomes slow start, beats rival MSU, 24-17

Three takeaways from Michigan's 24-17 win over Michigan State.

 • Brock Heilig
LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Michigan State

LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den as Michigan takes on Michigan State.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke

in other news

Michigan, Michigan State reflect on postgame scuffle

Michigan, Michigan State reflect on postgame scuffle

The Wolverines and Spartans played a clean, physical game on Saturday night, but ended in a postgame skirmish

 • Seth Berry
Everything Sherrone Moore said following win over Michigan State

Everything Sherrone Moore said following win over Michigan State

Everything Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said following the Wolverines 24-17 win over Michigan State.

 • Trevor McCue
Live updates: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Live updates: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Michigan football (4-3) hosts rival Michigan State under the lights for a 7:40 p.m. kickoff with the Paul Bunyan Trophy

 • Seth Berry
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 27, 2024
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 9
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In