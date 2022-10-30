News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-30 14:44:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 9

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?

Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.

Offense

Scoring offense: T-8th (41.0)

Rushing yards per game: 5th (246.0)

Passing yards per game: T-86th (223.8)

Total Offense: 22nd (469.8)

Total first downs: T-21st (201)

Turnovers lost: T-3rd (5)

Third down conversion percentage: 11th (50.5%)

Red zone offense: 12th (93.2%)

Tackles for loss allowed: T-32nd (4.50)

Sacks allowed: T-21st (1.12)

Defense

Scoring defense: 3rd (11.50)

Total defense: 3rd (250.2)

Rushing defense: 3rd (79.8)

Passing yards allowed: 8th (170.5)

Total first downs allowed: 7th (114)

Turnovers gained: T-108th (8)

Team sacks: T-8th (3.25)

Team tackles for loss: T-45th (6.2)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: 12th (29.9%)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}