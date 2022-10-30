Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 9
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?
Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.
Offense
Scoring offense: T-8th (41.0)
Rushing yards per game: 5th (246.0)
Passing yards per game: T-86th (223.8)
Total Offense: 22nd (469.8)
Total first downs: T-21st (201)
Turnovers lost: T-3rd (5)
Third down conversion percentage: 11th (50.5%)
Red zone offense: 12th (93.2%)
Tackles for loss allowed: T-32nd (4.50)
Sacks allowed: T-21st (1.12)
Defense
Scoring defense: 3rd (11.50)
Total defense: 3rd (250.2)
Rushing defense: 3rd (79.8)
Passing yards allowed: 8th (170.5)
Total first downs allowed: 7th (114)
Turnovers gained: T-108th (8)
Team sacks: T-8th (3.25)
Team tackles for loss: T-45th (6.2)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 12th (29.9%)