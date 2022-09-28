News More News
Where Michigan ranks in every PFF statistical category through Week 4

Michigan is headed into its first road test of the season, with the Wolverines traveling to Iowa to take on an Hawkeye program hungry for another Top-5 upset to add to its string of many suffered in Kinnick Stadium.

Below is a look at where the Wolverines stack up in every major PFF statistical category after nine games.

Offense

Statistic Grade Ranking (out of 131 programs)

Total Offense

85.2

No. 8 overall

Passing Offense

66.8

No. 77 overall

Pass Blocking

69.0

No. 48 overall

Run Blocking

71.8

No. 30 overall
Defensive

Statistic Grade Ranking (out of 130 programs)

Total Defense

93.1

No. 2 overall

Run Defense

92.4

No. 3 overall

Tackling

90.9

No. 1 overall

Pass Rush

75.0

No. 39 overall

Defensive Coverage against Receivers

93.0

No. 2 overall
Special Teams

Michigan ranks No. 10 in the country with a grade of 90.3.

