Michigan is headed into its first road test of the season, with the Wolverines traveling to Iowa to take on an Hawkeye program hungry for another Top-5 upset to add to its string of many suffered in Kinnick Stadium.
Below is a look at where the Wolverines stack up in every major PFF statistical category after nine games.
Offense
Statistic
Grade
Ranking (out of 131 programs)
Total Offense
85.2
No. 8 overall
Passing Offense
66.8
No. 77 overall
Pass Blocking
69.0
No. 48 overall
Run Blocking
71.8
No. 30 overall
Where the Wolverines stack up in every PFF offensive category
Defensive
Defense
Statistic
Grade
Ranking (out of 130 programs)
Total Defense
93.1
No. 2 overall
Run Defense
92.4
No. 3 overall
Tackling
90.9
No. 1 overall
Pass Rush
75.0
No. 39 overall
Defensive Coverage against Receivers
93.0
No. 2 overall
Where the Wolverines stack up in every PFF defensive category
Special Teams
Michigan ranks No. 10 in the country with a grade of 90.3.