Michigan's breezy 3-0 start isn't surprising, and the polls reflect that.

Both the AP & Coaches Poll put the Wolverines at No. 4.

With the Wolverines undefeated against one of the easiest schedules in the country, U-M didn't leap into the top 3 in either poll, staying behind Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State, respectively.

Michigan didn't move a spot in the AP, while the Coaches Poll moved the maize & blue up a spot from last week.

The polls' biggest risers include Penn State (+8 in both) and Oregon (+10 AP, +6 Coaches), while BYU (-9, -7) and Miami (-12 in both) suffered significant dips. Michigan State (previously No. 11) dropped out of the AP Poll and 12 spots to No. 21 in the Coaches Poll.

Only three Big Ten teams made the AP Poll (OSU, U-M, PSU), with four in the Coaches Poll (MSU).

All four teams are in the Big Ten East and play each other during the regular season. The Big Ten West's representation was limited to Minnesota (No. 33, AP) and Wisconsin (No. 37).

Michigan's next ranked opponent is Penn State on Oct. 15.



