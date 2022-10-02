Where Michigan ranks in new AP, Coaches Polls for Week 6
Michigan doesn't see much of a change in its rankings after a 27-14 victory over Iowa on Saturday.
Both the AP & Coaches Poll continues to put the Wolverines at No. 4 in the country. The only significant change at the top is Alabama passing up Georgia to become the new No. 1 team in the country in both polls.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Ohio State (5-0) stands pat as the No. 3 team in the country in both polls. After a busy weekend in the bottom half of the rankings with many ranked teams losing, including Minnesota, Penn State is the only ranked Big Ten team left.
If things go according to plan, the Wolverines' next ranked match-up will be against the Nittany Lions in Ann Arbor. That game will be a Top-10 match-up with PSU ranked as the No. 10 team in both polls.
Here is the Coaches and AP poll in full:
Coaches Poll
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. USC
7. Oklahoma State
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. Utah
12. Oregon
13. Kentucky
14. NC State
15. Wake Forest
16. BYU
17. Kansas
18. TCU
19. UCLA
20. Kansas State
21. Syracuse
22. Baylor
23. Mississippi State
24. Washington
25. Arkansas
AP Poll
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. USC
7. Oklahoma State
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. Utah
12. Oregon
13. Kentucky
14. NC State
15. Wake Forest
16. BYU
17. TCU
18. UCLA
19. Kansas
20. Kansas State
21. Washington
22. Syracuse
23. Mississippi State
24. Cincinnati
25. LSU
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram