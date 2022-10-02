Michigan doesn't see much of a change in its rankings after a 27-14 victory over Iowa on Saturday.

Both the AP & Coaches Poll continues to put the Wolverines at No. 4 in the country. The only significant change at the top is Alabama passing up Georgia to become the new No. 1 team in the country in both polls.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Ohio State (5-0) stands pat as the No. 3 team in the country in both polls. After a busy weekend in the bottom half of the rankings with many ranked teams losing, including Minnesota, Penn State is the only ranked Big Ten team left.

If things go according to plan, the Wolverines' next ranked match-up will be against the Nittany Lions in Ann Arbor. That game will be a Top-10 match-up with PSU ranked as the No. 10 team in both polls.

Here is the Coaches and AP poll in full: