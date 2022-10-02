News More News
Where Michigan ranks in new AP, Coaches Polls for Week 6

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Michigan doesn't see much of a change in its rankings after a 27-14 victory over Iowa on Saturday.

Both the AP & Coaches Poll continues to put the Wolverines at No. 4 in the country. The only significant change at the top is Alabama passing up Georgia to become the new No. 1 team in the country in both polls.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Ohio State (5-0) stands pat as the No. 3 team in the country in both polls. After a busy weekend in the bottom half of the rankings with many ranked teams losing, including Minnesota, Penn State is the only ranked Big Ten team left.

If things go according to plan, the Wolverines' next ranked match-up will be against the Nittany Lions in Ann Arbor. That game will be a Top-10 match-up with PSU ranked as the No. 10 team in both polls.

Here is the Coaches and AP poll in full:

Coaches Poll

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Oklahoma State

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. Utah

12. Oregon

13. Kentucky

14. NC State

15. Wake Forest

16. BYU

17. Kansas

18. TCU

19. UCLA

20. Kansas State

21. Syracuse

22. Baylor

23. Mississippi State

24. Washington

25. Arkansas

AP Poll

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Oklahoma State

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. Utah

12. Oregon

13. Kentucky

14. NC State

15. Wake Forest

16. BYU

17. TCU

18. UCLA

19. Kansas

20. Kansas State

21. Washington

22. Syracuse

23. Mississippi State

24. Cincinnati

25. LSU

