Rivals released its new national Top 100 rankings for the 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday morning. Several Michigan targets made the list as well as four-star Wolverines quarterback commit JJ McCarthy. The La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy product moved down one spot to No. 28 overall. McCarthy, who led his team to a state title appearance, is ranked No. 5 among pro-style quarterbacks.

Illinois quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

McCarthy has been committed to Michigan since May and has been an active vocal recruiter for the Wolverines. Michigan is in the mix for a handful of the true elite prospects in the country, including five-star Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial running back Camar Wheaton, who came in at No. 6 overall. Wheaton visited Michigan over the summer, and running backs coach Jay Harbaugh swung bye his school during the bye week. Wheaton is looking to make a return visit to Michigan at some point in the near future.

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco wide receiver Beaux Collins (No. 22), Belleville (Mich.) High defensive tackle Damon Payne (No. 27) and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive tackle Tywone Malone (No. 40) are other top Michigan targets in the Top 40. Collins visited Michigan in the spring and hopes to make a return trip. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh personally made a stop at his school last week. Both Payne and Malone visited Michigan for the game against Ohio State a couple of weeks ago. Michigan is in the mix for Payne, but he will be tough to keep close to home. Meanwhile, Michigan is a top school for Malone but will be in a dogfight to win him over.

Michigan is also a major player for some of the country’s biggest risers. Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s tight end Louis Hansen jumped up more than 40 spots to No. 65, while Oak Park (Mich.) offensive tackle Rayshaun Benny moved up more than 100 spots to No. 80. Michigan is the FutureCast leader for Hansen and is set to host him for a visit this month. Benny visited Michigan in October, and the in-state prospect remains high on the Wolverines. Other big jumpers were Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Raesjon Davis, who moved up 21 spots to No. 48 and West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards, who shot up 31 spots to No. 58. The aforementioned Jim Harbaugh stopped by to see Davis last week and has made him a priority, while Jay Harbaugh swung by and saw Edwards, perhaps the most important running back target on the board, on Friday.