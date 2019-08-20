Where Michigan Recruiting Targets Rank In Updated 2021 Rivals100
Tuesday marked the release of the updated 2021 Rivals100 rankings and several Michigan recruits made the list.
Wolverines quarterback commit JJ McCarthy checked in at No. 27. While he dropped 16 spots, McCarthy remains a high four-star prospect. He picked Michigan in May over several major offers.
At the running back position, Michigan’s highest ranked target is Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial’s Camar Wheaton, who came in at No. 7. Michigan appears to be trending for West Bloomfield (Mich.) ball carrier Donovan Edwards. He checked in at No. 89. Fellow targets Evan Pryor and LJ Johnson came in at Nos. 63 and 96, respectively.
Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
The wide receiver group is loaded with Michigan targets, including Steilacoom’s (Wash.) Emeka Egbuka (No. 12) and St. John Bosco’s (Calif.) Beaux Collins (No. 21). Armwood’s (Fla.) Agiye Hall (No. 29), Mount St. Joseph’s (Md.) Dont’e Thornton (No. 37), Plant City’s (Fla.) Mario Williams (No. 39), St. Joseph’s (Pa.) Marvin Harrison Jr. (No. 76) and Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower’s Latrell Neville (No. 97) all made the list as well.
The only tight end target on the list is Henderson (Nev.) Liberty’s Moliki Matavao, who came in at No. 42.
The 2021 class is extremely strong along the offensive line. Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints’ Tommy Brockermeyer, who visited Michigan this offseason, received a bump to a five-star and is now ranked No. 5 overall. Warwick’s (Pa.) Nolan Rucci (No. 30) and Houston (Texas) Bellaire Episcopal’s Donovan Jackson (No. 45) were both in the Top 50.
Massive Michigan target Landon Tengwall came in at No. 54. The Wolverines are in a very strong position for the Good Counsel (Md.) product. The same could be said about Clarkston (Mich.) prospect Rocco Spindler, who checked in at No. 82. Michigan is also a player for No. 47 Ryan Linthicum and No. 70 Drew Kendall.
On the defensive line, Michigan is in a great spot with Bergen Catholic’s (N.J.) Tywone Malone. He came in at No. 36 and is fresh off a summer visit to Ann Arbor. Expect Malone to be back on campus this fall.
Michigan also has offers out to Dudley’s (N.C.) Payton Page (No. 19), Belleville’s Damon Payne (No. 25), National Christian Academy’s (Md.) Monkell Goodwine (No. 26), Katy (Texas) Tompkins’ Tunmise Adeleye (No. 44), Solon’s (Ohio) Najee Story (No. 75), Central Catholic’s (Pa.) Elliott Donald (No. 78), Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall’s Jahzion Harris (No. 90) and St. Frances’ (Md.) KaTron Evans (No. 94).
Linebacker has become a premium position, and Michigan is after some of the best in the country, including Ravenwood’s (Tenn.) Junior Colson (No. 34), Mater Dei’s (Calif.) Raesjon Davis (No. 69), DeMatha’s (Md.) Greg Penn (No. 77) and Gateway’s (Pa.) Derrick Davis (No. 83).
Of course, there are a plethora of Rivals100 targets in the secondary.
At corner, Michigan has offers out to Miami (Fla.) Palmetto’s Corey Collier (No. 9), Princess Anne’s (Va.) Tony Grimes (No. 22), Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy’s Sage Ryan (No. 62), Miami (Fla.) Palmetto’s Jason Marshall (No. 71) and Mater Dei’s (Calif.) Jaylin Davies (No. 100).
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western’s James Williams (No. 8) and Woodstock’s (Ga.) David Daniel (No. 81) are a pair of safety recruits with Michigan offers.
Pinson Valley (Ala.) product Ga’Quincy McKinstry is the lone athlete target on the list. McKinstry checked in at No. 32 and projects to play cornerback at the next level.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook