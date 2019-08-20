New Jersey defensive lineman Tywone Malone visited Michigan this summer. (Rivals.com)

The 2021 class is extremely strong along the offensive line. Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints’ Tommy Brockermeyer, who visited Michigan this offseason, received a bump to a five-star and is now ranked No. 5 overall. Warwick’s (Pa.) Nolan Rucci (No. 30) and Houston (Texas) Bellaire Episcopal’s Donovan Jackson (No. 45) were both in the Top 50. Massive Michigan target Landon Tengwall came in at No. 54. The Wolverines are in a very strong position for the Good Counsel (Md.) product. The same could be said about Clarkston (Mich.) prospect Rocco Spindler, who checked in at No. 82. Michigan is also a player for No. 47 Ryan Linthicum and No. 70 Drew Kendall.