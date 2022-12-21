Michigan football's recruiting rankings for the 2023 class continue to soar as the program received good news during the early signing period on Wednesday.

Rivals250 wide receiver Karmello English announced that he will be signing with the Wolverines, beating out the likes of Auburn, Alabama, Jackson State and Kentucky for his services.

In turn, the Wolverines saw a bump in the team recruiting ranks, now inching closer towards a Top-15 class. The Wolverines currently rank No. 17 in the 2023 rankings with the opportunity to go even higher.

Four-star defensive back Jyaire Hill is set to make his college announcement on Wednesday and the Wolverines could be in good shape to add his name to the class.

Three-star defensive lineman Jamel Howard is also set to decide soon, with the Wolverines trending for him.

