Where Michigan's 2023 recruiting class stands after Hewlett's commitment
Michigan has received some significant recruiting momentum after its victory over Ohio State on Saturday, receiving two commitments in the 2023 class and one in the 2024 recruiting class.
With the early signing period weeks away, the Wolverines are looking to continue its recent hot streak.
After Saturday's addition of 2023 four-star defensive back Cameron Calhoun saw the Wolverines' recruiting class jump into the top 25, the addition of three-star ATH Jason Hewlett has the Wolverines creeping higher up the Rivals Team Rankings board.
According to the 2023 Team Rankings, the Wolverines' 2023 class sits at No. 21 overall and is in striking distance to reach inside the top 20.
The Wolverines, who have a point total of 1710, trail TCU (No. 20) by 37 points and Louisville (No. 21) by 41 points.
Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more Michigan Football Recruiting coverage.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram