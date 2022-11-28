Michigan has received some significant recruiting momentum after its victory over Ohio State on Saturday, receiving two commitments in the 2023 class and one in the 2024 recruiting class.

With the early signing period weeks away, the Wolverines are looking to continue its recent hot streak.

After Saturday's addition of 2023 four-star defensive back Cameron Calhoun saw the Wolverines' recruiting class jump into the top 25, the addition of three-star ATH Jason Hewlett has the Wolverines creeping higher up the Rivals Team Rankings board.