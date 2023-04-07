Where Michigan's 2024 class sits nationally with Andrew Sprague's addition
Michigan's hot streak in the 2024 recruiting class is now starting to take shape in the Rivals recruiting rankings, as the Wolverines currently have one of the top classes in the nation.
While it is only April and there is plenty of time to go until Signing Day, it's clear the Wolverines have momentum that can be sustainable through the summer months and into the season.
The Wolverines hit big on the trail on Friday with the addition of four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague, which, in turn, saw the Wolverines make a move on the 2024 team rankings according to Rivals.
The Wolverines have leapfrogged Notre Dame and now sit with the No. 3 overall recruiting class in the country and sit very close to the No. 2 overall team, LSU, who holds less than a 100-point gap.
Sprague's addition is a big one to an already impressive start to the Wolverines' offensive line haul in 2024. He joins fellow four-stars Luke Hamilton and Ben Roebuck. It doesn't appear the Wolverines are done, either, as the program is heavily trending for four-star lineman Blake Frazier, too.
