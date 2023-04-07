Michigan's hot streak in the 2024 recruiting class is now starting to take shape in the Rivals recruiting rankings, as the Wolverines currently have one of the top classes in the nation.

While it is only April and there is plenty of time to go until Signing Day, it's clear the Wolverines have momentum that can be sustainable through the summer months and into the season.

The Wolverines hit big on the trail on Friday with the addition of four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague, which, in turn, saw the Wolverines make a move on the 2024 team rankings according to Rivals.