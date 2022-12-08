Michigan's 2024 recruiting class is off to a strong start when it comes to where it stands in the Rivals recruiting rankings.

Despite being small in numbers, with only four commitments, the Wolverines are surging towards a top-10 class according to the 2024 team rankings.

With the addition of four-star tight end Hogan Hansen on Thursday, the Wolverines currently have the No. 11 class in the nation and are looking to climb even higher with a number of recruits trending in the Wolverines' favor.

Despite it being early in the 2024 recruiting process, U-M's class consists of three four-star players in Hansen, linebacker Mason Curtis and offensive lineman Luke Hamilton.

International prospect, defensive/offensive lineman Manuel Beigel, rounds out the class and currently does not have a star ranking.

