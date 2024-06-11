Michigan's 2025 class is moving at a slow and steady pace coming off a national championship. Despite additions being slow, the Wolverines are adding quality pieces to its six-man recruiting class.

The Wolverines received good news on Monday with four-star defensive lineman Jaylen Williams announcing his commitment after an official visit to campus over the weekend.

Williams' addition has helped the Wolverines' class jump up the rankings, as the Wolverines currently sit No. 36 overall according to Rivals' Team Rankings.

Here's a look at what the Wolverines' class currently looks like.