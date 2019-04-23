With the NFL Draft Thursday, here’s where all of Michigan’s draft prospects stand on draft analysts’ rankings:

• Dan Kadar of SBNation.com has defensive end Rashan Gary at No. 12 on his big board.

“Gary’s high rating is based largely on potential,” he writes. “The former blue-chip recruit has all the pieces — size, athleticism, speed, and versatility... He just hasn’t put it all together on a consistent basis."

He has linebacker Devin Bush at No. 15.

“He’s a smart player with the quick recognition to diagnose and make a play on the ball,” Kadar writes. “Bush isn’t the biggest linebacker (5’11 and 234 pounds) and can get neutralized by blockers.”

Kadar has defensive end Chase Winovich at No. 55

“Winovich is a high-effort player who teammates rally around, and his active and sound hands allow him to shed blockers fairly well,” he writes. “He’s not super athletic end and has trouble against quicker blockers.”

He has cornerback David Long at No. 81.

“Long likes to press and won’t hesitate to get physical with receivers to disrupt route timing, he writes. “Although he played mostly on the outside, Long isn’t the biggest and could move to the slot.

He has running back Karan Higdon at No. 166.

• PFF has Bush at No. 18 on its big board.

“Bush can be a weapon as a blitzer in the right scheme,” PFF writes. He had top-five pass-rushing grades among off-ball linebackers each of the past two seasons.”

They have Long at No. 33.

“Long allowed all of 18 catches on 595 coverage snaps in his entire college career at Michigan,” PFF writes.

Gary comes in at No. 48 in their rankings.

“Gary’s production has yet to catch up to his freakish athleticism,” PFF writes. “He earned a 68.3 pass-rushing grade this past season.”

Higdon slots in at No. 149.

“Higdon is a powerful back with explosive jump cuts,” PFF writes. “He earned a 76.3 rushing grade with Michigan a year ago and has now earned 73.0 rushing grades in each of the past three years.”

• Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News has Gary at No. 4 on his latest big board.

“Gary is rising as a high-upside, versatile player,” Iyer writes. “He uses his hands, power and big frame at 6-5, 280 pounds to occupy run-blockers, and he also has some intriguing inside pass-rush ability.”

He has Bush at No. 22.

“Bush cleans up against the run with his quickness, and at 5-10, 225 pounds, he has all the attributes teams need in a cover linebacker,” he writes.

Winovich slots in at No. 89.

• NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Bush at No. 9 on his big board.

“Bush is a little undersized for the position (5-11, 234 pounds), but he makes up for it with instincts, twitch and production,” Jeremiah writes. “He's excellent as a zone dropper against the pass -- quick to key routes and get a jump on the ball. In man coverage, he has the speed to run with tight ends and running backs, but he gets a little too grabby down the field. He is an excellent blitzer, using a dip/rip move to defeat running backs.

“Bush really excels in the run game. He is quick to identify, fill and chest up runners. He is also capable of shocking and shedding guards when they work up to the second level. He has a high batting average as a tackler and provides some huge hits. Overall, Bush is a three-down linebacker, and he'll provide the team that drafts him with a physical presence.”

He has Gary right behind Bush at No. 10.

“Gary is a freak,” he writes. “He has a unique blend of size, speed, explosiveness and power. Unfortunately, it doesn't always translate to production. As a pass rusher, he has a dynamic get-off and flashes the power to bull through OTs with only one arm extended. However, he lacks complementary moves and stalls at the top of his rush far too often. Against the run, he destroys TEs on the edge with pure strength and power.

“However, he will bury his head and fail to locate the football at times. His athleticism is on display in coverage, where I've seen him run and mirror slot receivers. There are some concerns about his durability after he missed time with injuries. Overall, Gary is more of an athlete than football player at this time, but the upside is off the charts, and his effort is exceptional.”

He moved up Winovich to No. 48.

“Winovich is a productive edge rusher who plays with relentless effort,” he writes. “He has good (but not great) get-off quickness and is outstanding with his hands. He likes to use a push-pull move and also possesses a crafty swipe move. Against the run, Winovich is quick to shoot his hands and holds the point of attack. He has the effort and speed to chase down plays from the back side. Overall, Winovich lacks ideal size, but he's always around the ball -- and I believe that will continue at the next level.”

• ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Bush at No. 5 on his big board.

He has Gary at No. 19 on his rankings.

“The big issue with Gary's Michigan tape is consistency,” Kiper writes. “When he's on, he dominates, but he has some loafing plays from the past two seasons. He also could play defensive tackle in the NFL.”

Winovich slots in at No. 47.

“Winovich popped every time I watched Michigan on tape, and he outproduced Gary,” Kiper writes. “His athletic testing numbers at the combine were solid, too.”

He has Long at No. 68 and Higdon at No. 162.

• Matt Miller of Bleacher Report has Gary at No. 10 and Bush at No. 11 on his latest big board.