Where Michigan's recruiting class ranks after recent four-star additions
While Michigan's 2025 recruiting class is off to a slower start compared to last year, where around this time the Wolverines had the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation due to the sheer volume of players committed, the program is chugging away with quality adds to the class.
The program's 2025 class has received two recent additions to the program with four-star DL Nathanial Marshall and four-star OL Avery Gach announcing commitments in recent weeks, which brings the commit total up to five for the Wolverines.
All five commitments are ranked as four-star recruits and the Wolverines have seen their program rise up the Rivals team rankings as of late.
As of this writing, the Wolverines have jumped well over 20 spots to sit at No. 26 in the country right now, sitting just behind Oklahoma State for the 25th spot.
The Wolverines' 2025 class goes as follows in order of additions:
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram