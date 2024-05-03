While Michigan's 2025 recruiting class is off to a slower start compared to last year, where around this time the Wolverines had the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation due to the sheer volume of players committed, the program is chugging away with quality adds to the class.

The program's 2025 class has received two recent additions to the program with four-star DL Nathanial Marshall and four-star OL Avery Gach announcing commitments in recent weeks, which brings the commit total up to five for the Wolverines.

All five commitments are ranked as four-star recruits and the Wolverines have seen their program rise up the Rivals team rankings as of late.

As of this writing, the Wolverines have jumped well over 20 spots to sit at No. 26 in the country right now, sitting just behind Oklahoma State for the 25th spot.

The Wolverines' 2025 class goes as follows in order of additions: