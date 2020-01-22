Rivals.com released its final Top 250 national recruiting rankings for the 2020 class on Wednesday morning. Only one Michigan signee landed in the Top 100 in four-star Milton (Mass.) Academy linebacker Kalel Mullings, who came in at No. 92.

California cornerback Darion Green-Warren signed with Michigan last month. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Four-star running back signee Blake Corum and four-star wide receiver signee AJ Henning both dropped out of the Top 100. Corum now ranks No. 104 (dropped 37 spots), while Henning now ranks No. 111 (dropped 25 spots). While the pair suffered big drops, a handful of Michigan signees made jumps in the final rankings.

Four-star cornerback signee Darion Green-Warren moved up 31 spots to No. 123 after a strong performance at the All-American Bowl this month. Green-Warren publicly announced for the Wolverines at the game. Fellow four-star cornerback signee Andre Seldon also made a big leap in the rankings, moving up 92 spots to No. 140. Seldon was a standout at the Under Armour All-America Game and received praise from former NFL defensive backs Deion Sanders and Pacman Jones.