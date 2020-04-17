Michigan remains just outside of the Top 5. The Wolverines stayed put at No. 6 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from New England defensive end TJ Guy. Guy committed to Michigan over offers from Boston College, Nebraska, Pitt, Syracuse, UConn and Virginia on Friday.

Michigan boasts a Top 10 recruiting class nationally. (AP)

Guy was previously committed to Boston College but backed out of his verbal pledge after a coaching staff change. Michigan took advantage by offering Guy soon after and making him a top priority. Both head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don Brown had multiple calls with Guy over the last month and sealed the deal. Michigan now has nine commitments in its 2021 recruiting class. Guy joins Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen, Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson, Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen, three-star linebacker Casey Phinney, All-American specialist Tommy Doman and rising defensive lineman Dominick Giudice.