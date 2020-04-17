Where Michigan Sits In National Recruiting Rankings
Michigan remains just outside of the Top 5.
The Wolverines stayed put at No. 6 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from New England defensive end TJ Guy.
Guy committed to Michigan over offers from Boston College, Nebraska, Pitt, Syracuse, UConn and Virginia on Friday.
Guy was previously committed to Boston College but backed out of his verbal pledge after a coaching staff change.
Michigan took advantage by offering Guy soon after and making him a top priority. Both head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don Brown had multiple calls with Guy over the last month and sealed the deal.
Michigan now has nine commitments in its 2021 recruiting class. Guy joins Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen, Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson, Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen, three-star linebacker Casey Phinney, All-American specialist Tommy Doman and rising defensive lineman Dominick Giudice.
Michigan now has a total score of 1,012. Every team ranked ahead of Michigan nationally holds more commits at this time except Notre Dame.
Here is a look at The Big Ten rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Michigan
3. Wisconsin
4. Rutgers
5. Iowa
6. Penn State
7. Maryland
8. Minnesota
9. Indiana
10. Nebraska
11. Purdue
12. Northwestern
13. Michigan State
14. Illinois
Michigan is within striking distance of Notre Dame and a Top 5 class. The Irish are ahead by fewer than 70 points.
The commitment of Guy awarded Michigan 60 points. Guy is ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in the state of Massachusetts, per Rivals.com.
Guy is the second defensive line commit in the 2021 class.
