Michigan has moved up the rankings. The Wolverines raced past Clemson and now sit at No. 7 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star East Lansing (Mich.) High wide receiver Andrel Anthony on Friday evening. Anthony committed to Michigan over fellow finalists Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 10 recruiting class nationally this cycle. (Lon Horwedel)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!