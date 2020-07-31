Where Michigan Sits In National Recruiting Rankings
Michigan has moved up the rankings.
The Wolverines raced past Clemson and now sit at No. 7 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star East Lansing (Mich.) High wide receiver Andrel Anthony on Friday evening.
Anthony committed to Michigan over fellow finalists Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State.
Anthony was trending to Michigan State over the last couple of months, but Michigan made a late surge and was able to swing the momentum in its favor this week.
Anthony ultimately spurned the hometown Spartans and gave Michigan another pledge from an explosive offensive weapon.
Michigan now has 21 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.
Anthony joins Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson, Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen, Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson, Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen, Rivals250 defensive end Quintin Somerville, Rivals250 wide receiver Cristian Dixon, four-star defensive end Kechaun Bennett, three-star linebacker Casey Phinney, All-American specialist Tommy Doman, three-star cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows, three-star wide receivers Markus Allen and Xavier Worthy, three-star safety Rod Moore, three-star offensive tackle Tristan Bounds, three-star linebackers Tyler McLaurin and Jaydon Hood and rising defensive linemen TJ Guy and Dominick Giudice.
Michigan now has a total score of 2,147. The commitment of Anthony awarded Michigan 90 points.
Here is a look at The Big Ten rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Michigan
3. Iowa
4. Wisconsin
5. Rutgers
6. Maryland
7. Penn State
8. Minnesota
9. Nebraska
10. Northwestern
11. Illinois
12. Michigan State
13. Indiana
14. Purdue
Michigan is fewer than 100 points behind Florida, Alabama and USC in the overall rankings, which means a Top 5 class is within striking distance.
At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Anthony is ranked as the No. 81 wide receiver in the country and No. 15 overall prospect in the state, per Rivals.com.
Anthony is the fourth wide receiver commit in Michigan's 2021 recruiting class.
